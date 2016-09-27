By Anusha Ravindranath
Sept 27 Indonesian stocks recouped early losses
to hit their highest in more than four weeks on Tuesday after
the rupiah surged to a 17-month peak on likely inflows
from a tax amnesty programme.
The Indonesian currency hits its highest level since April
2015 on suspected inflows into the first phase of the country's
tax amnesty programme, where participants will be charged with
the lowest fee and which ends on Sept. 30.
Risk appetite also improved after investors judged U.S.
Democrat presidential runner Hillary Clinton the winner of the
first debate with Republican opponent Donald Trump.
In signs that investors awarded the debate to Clinton, Asian
shares recovered from an early bout of nerves, while most
regional currencies strengthened including the Philippine peso,
which rebounded after hitting a 7-year low early in the day.
Basic materials and energy stocks led gains in Indonesia
with Vale Indonesia Tbk PT and J Resources
Asia Pasifik Tbk PT among the best performers.
"Trump is not very foreign-friendly," said Harry Su, an
analyst with Jakarta-based Bahana Securities. A win for Hillary
would benefit Southeast Asian countries, particularly Indonesia
because "we are basically Islamic-based," he added.
Trump is seen as negative for emerging Asian countries as he
is perceived to be more protectionist on international trade,
vowing to renegotiate some trade agreements.
Singapore shares closed higher with blue-chips such
as Singapore Airlines and Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd among the top gainers.
Philippine stocks fell for the third straight
session, dragged down by consumer non-cyclicals and financial
stocks. JG Summit Holdings Inc and BDO Unibank Inc
were among the top losers.
Vietnam stocks closed up over 1 percent, driven by
gains in financials and energy sector.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on the
day
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 2860.23 2849.94 0.36
Bangkok 1489.39 1490.14 -0.05
Manila 7557.34 7632.46 -0.98
Jakarta 5419.604 5352.139 1.26
Kuala Lumpur 1664.72 1669.5 -0.29
Ho Chi Minh 684.89 677.04 1.16
Change so far
this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2860.23 2882.73 -0.78
Bangkok 1492.35 1288.02 15.86
Manila 7557.34 6952.08 8.71
Jakarta 5419.604 4593.008 18.00
Kuala Lumpur 1664.72 1692.51 -1.64
Ho Chi Minh 684.89 579.03 18.28
(Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)