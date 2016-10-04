By Anusha Ravindranath
Oct 4 Southeast Asian stock markets were upbeat
on Tuesday with Indonesia climbing to its highest in nearly
one-and-a-half year, while Malaysia clocked its biggest intraday
percentage gain in two-and-a-half months.
The Jakarta Composite Index rose for a second
straight session, boosted by gains in basic materials and energy
shares.
"Recent developments on the domestic side have been very
positive, given that we have had an encouraging tax amnesty
progress and strong capital inflows," said Taye Shim, an analyst
with Jakarta-based Daewoo Securities, adding that Standard and
Poor's might upgrade its rating for Indonesia.
"The key ingredient for a possible rating upgrade could be
better government spending and declining deficit situation due
to the encouraging progress of tax collection."
S&P had warned on Monday that emerging markets are likely to
see more sovereign downgrades than upgrades for the next year or
two.
A report from the Strait Times said Indonesia's tax amnesty
scheme achieved 90 per cent of its 4,000 trillion rupiah
($308.05 billion) target in just three months.
Asian shares also pushed higher, with investor sentiment
buoyed by an overnight rally in crude prices, while an upbeat
U.S. manufacturing survey eased concerns about the health of the
world's largest economy.
Malaysian shares jumped to their highest since Sept.
30, led by gains in healthcare, consumer cyclical and energy
stocks.
Vietnam shares were higher after two straight
sessions of falls, while Singapore rose for a second
consecutive day as consumer goods and industrial stocks gained
ground.
Data from a private survey showed late on Monday that
activity at Singapore's factories expanded in September for the
first time in 15 months as new orders rose.
Thai stocks touched their highest in more than one
week, supported by gains in consumer non-cyclical and energy
sectors, while Philippine stocks posted a second straight
session of gains.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change at 525
GMT
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 2876.26 2870.84 0.19
Bangkok 1498.24 1490.94 0.49
Manila 7369.68 7687.71 0.13
Jakarta 5465.035 5463.915 0.02
Kuala Lumpur 1663.7 1652.55 0.67
Ho Chi Minh 687.61 683.05 0.67
Change so far
this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2876.26 2882.73 -0.22
Bangkok 1498.24 1288.02 16.32
Manila 7369.68 6952.08 6.01
Jakarta 5465.035 4593.008 18.99
Kuala Lumpur 1663.7 1692.51 -1.70
Ho Chi Minh 687.61 579.03 18.75
($1 = 12,985.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)