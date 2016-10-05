By Anusha Ravindranath
Oct 5 Philippine shares fell about 1.5
percent on Wednesday on growing economic concerns and as
political tension heightened after President Rodrigo Duterte
told his American counterpart to "go to hell."
In his latest salvo, Duterte said he was realigning his
foreign policy because the United States had failed the
Philippines and that at some point "I will break up with
America".
"Increasingly Duterte has been aligning more and more with
China and Russia and less with the West, so that definitely puts
strain on foreign investments, especially in equities," said
Victor Felix, an analyst with AB Capital Securities in Manila.
"I've heard rumours that several trade shows from Western
countries have been cancelled."
Consumer inflation in the Philippines raced to an 18-month
high in September as prices rose for food and utilities, but the
central bank said there was no need to change its monetary
policy stance.
Telecom stocks faced the biggest sell-off, with PLDT Inc
and Globe Telecom Inc among the worst
performers.
Indonesian shares shed over 1 percent after hitting
their highest in nearly one-and-a-half year in the previous
session.
Other Southeast Asian markets were subdued following a
report that the European Central Bank may taper asset purchases,
while investors were also spooked by prospects of a U.S.
interest rate hike in the coming months.
Vietnam shares were headed for a second straight
session of gains, supported by energy and consumer cyclical
stocks.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change at 333
GMT
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 2879.36 2884.64 -0.18
Bangkok 1508.43 1509.78 -0.09
Manila 7614.54 7719.24 -1.36
Jakarta 5418.624 5472.317 -0.98
Kuala Lumpur 1663.59 1661.25 0.14
Ho Chi Minh 687.06 684.2 0.42
Change so far
this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2879.36 2882.73 -0.12
Bangkok 1508.43 1288.02 17.11
Manila 7614.54 6952.08 9.53
Jakarta 5418.624 4593.008 17.98
Kuala Lumpur 1663.59 1692.51 -1.71
Ho Chi Minh 687.06 579.03 18.66
(Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Susan Mathew; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)