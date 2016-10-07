By Anusha Ravindranath
Oct 7 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Friday, in line with Asian peers, ahead of U.S. jobs data due
later in the day that could signal when the Federal Reserve
would next raise interest rates.
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly fell last week to a near 43-year low, data released
on Thursday showed, boding well for Friday's closely-watched
payroll report.
Strong U.S. jobs numbers could fuel the possibility of a Fed
rate hike later this year and ripple through markets. Economists
polled by Reuters forecast nonfarm payrolls to increase by
175,000.
The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday that a
disorderly reaction to possible U.S. interest rate hikes could
disrupt capital flows and heighten asset price volatility in
Asia.
Asian shares fell with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan down 0.2 percent.
Philippine shares fell for a third straight session
and hit their lowest in more than a week with telcos leading the
decline.
The Philippine market is down mostly due to political
concerns as has been the case for the past few days, said Grace
Aller, an analyst with AP Securities.
A lot of data coming out of the United States paint the
picture of the economy being on a firmer footing and Fed
officials are running out of reasons to delay rate hikes
further, she added.
Singapore shares posted their biggest intra-day
percentage loss in a week, weighed down by consumer services and
financial stocks.
The Jakarta Composite Index touched a one-week low
and was headed for a third straight session of falls, while Thai
shares fell after four days of gains.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0339
GMT
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 2872.21 2880.69 -0.45
Bangkok 1511.79 1513.86 -0.14
Manila 7585.11 7620.16 -0.46
Jakarta 5384.883 5409.344 -0.45
Kuala Lumpur 1663.87 1666.73 -0.17
Ho Chi Minh 685.92 687.32 -0.20
Change so far
this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2872.79 2882.73 -0.34
Bangkok 1511.79 1288.02 17.37
Manila 7585.11 6952.08 9.11
Jakarta 5384.883 4593.008 17.24
Kuala Lumpur 1663.87 1692.51 -1.69
Ho Chi Minh 685.92 579.03 18.46
(Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Susan Mathew; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)