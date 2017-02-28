By Susan Mathew
Feb 28 Southeast Asian stock markets ended soft
on Tuesday, in line with Asian peers, as investors were guarded
ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's policy speech and due to
some month-end book-squaring.
Markets have been awaiting more details on Trump's proposed
stimulus plans to judge if they would boost inflation and
economic growth, and add to the case for higher U.S. interest
rates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
erased earlier modest gains and edged down
slightly.
"His speeches are always fire and brimstone so it's going to
be like that again and there's going to be a lot of superlatives
... that's what people are anticipating," said Joseph Roxas,
president of Manila-based Eagle Equities Inc.
"There should really be not much impact for Southeast Asia.
Investors are just making sure, taking some money off the table.
It's also just book squaring at the end of the month."
Philippines stocks ended 0.3 percent lower, posting a
monthly fall of 0.2 percent, as industrial and financial stocks
pulled down the index.
DMCI Holdings lost more than 3 percent, while BDO
Unibank lost 2 percent.
Singapore shares lost 0.4 percent as oil and gas
firms Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Industries
shed 1.7 percent and 1.2 percent respectively. On the month, the
index gained 1.6 percent.
Singapore's inflation forecast for 2017 has been revised up
to 1.2 percent from 0.9 percent, DBS Group Research said in a
note. This is to take into account the upside risk to inflation
in the coming months, the note said.
Thai shares closed flat after January manufacturing
and February trade data missed expectations.
. The index ended the month
with a 1.1 percent gain.
Investors will be looking out for February headline consumer
price index in the next session, which is seen rising 1.6
percent for an 11th straight month compared to last year, a
Reuters poll showed.
Vietnam shares fell 0.9 percent on the day, but
posted a monthly gain of 1.9 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY
Market Current Previous Close Pct Move
Singapore 3096.61 3108.62 -0.39
Bangkok 1559.56 1558.03 0.10
Manila 7212.09 7232.47 -0.28
Jakarta 5386.692 5382.874 0.07
Kuala Lumpur 1693.77 1693.84 0.00
Ho Chi Minh 710.79 717.44 -0.93
Change on year
Market Current End 2016 Pct Move
Singapore 3096.61 2880.76 7.49
Bangkok 1559.56 1542.94 1.08
Manila 7212.09 6840.64 5.4
Jakarta 5386.692 5296.711 1.70
Kuala Lumpur 1693.77 1641.73 3.17
Ho Chi Minh 710.79 664.87 6.9
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)