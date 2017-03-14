By Ambar Warrick March 14 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher amid thin trading on Tuesday, but concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve would announce a hike in interest rates, as widely expected, after a two-day policy meeting kept investor sentiment cautious. Fed Chair Janet Yellen has already signalled that the U.S. central bank would likely increase rates at its March 14-15 meeting. "There is a lot of uncertainty at the moment, which is what's holding back the positions of most markets," said Manny Cruz, an analyst at Manila based Asiasec Equities Inc. Indonesian shares closed at a four-month high, led by telecom and financial stocks. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia closed at a four month high, while Bank Central Asia ended 0.8 percent higher. "The construction sector improved from a year ago, which boosted sentiment in Indonesia," said Cruz. An index of the 45 most liquid stocks closed 0.4 percent higher. Coal miner TB Bukit Asam was up 3.9 percent, while highways operator PT Jasa Marga closed 2.7 percent higher. Vietnam closed 0.6 percent higher, with consumer staples and industrials gaining the most. Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Co was up 3.4 percent, while FLC Faros Construction hit a record high. Philippines largely held on to gains from earlier in the session, led by industrials. International Container Terminal Services closed at a more than five month high. Singapore closed slightly lower, with consumer staples and real estate stocks dragging the index down. Thai Beverage closed 1.6 percent lower, while property developer City Developments was down 1.8 percent. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent as of 0940 GMT. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3143.4 3147.15 -0.12 Bangkok 1543.15 1535.51 0.50 Manila 7261.75 7233.09 0.40 Jakarta 5431.585 5409.372 0.41 Kuala Lumpur 1722.47 1721.92 0.03 Ho Chi Minh 714.71 710.17 0.64 Change so far Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3143.4 2880.76 9.12 Bangkok 1543.15 1542.94 0.01 Manila 7261.75 6840.64 5.97 Jakarta 5431.585 5296.711 2.55 Kuala Lumpur 1722.47 1641.73 4.92 Ho Chi Minh 714.71 664.87 7.22 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)