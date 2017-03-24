By Sandhya Sampath March 24 Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Friday, with some investors dipping a toe back into risk trades after a few sessions of swings in sentiment, although voting on U.S. President Donald Trump's healthcare bill was postponed. Trump will get a second chance to try to close the deal with Republican lawmakers on dismantling Obamacare in a high-stakes vote on the healthcare bill later in the day. Investors regard the vote as test for the Trump presidency that could show whether it can muster the backing needed to push through fiscal measures central to its economic agenda. Markets have been consolidating due to a lack of news, said Jose Vistan, an analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities, adding that most markets were looking for cues from developments in major economies, particularly the United States. Singapore shares rose 0.2 percent, heading for their second consecutive session of gains, led by financial and energy stocks. The big three Singapore banks rose between 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent, while Keppel Corp Ltd gained 0.7 percent. Investors await February manufacturing data, due out later in the day, for leads on the city-state's economy. Philippine shares fell 0.1 percent, weighed down by financials and consumer staples. The market is watching out for the fiscal reform programmes, including a hike in government spending, of the current administration, which are going to dramatically change the physical landscape, said Vistan. Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc fell 0.2 percent, while Food and beverages producer Universal Robina Corp dropped 1.6 percent. Indonesia was marginally lower, while an index of the 45 most liquid stocks fell 0.1 percent. Vietnam rose 0.4 percent, led by financials and industrials, with Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam rising 0.3 percent. Thailand and Malaysia were flat. Malaysia's consumer price index in February rose to an eight-year high at 4.5 percent, government data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0431 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3134.46 3126.93 0.24 Bangkok 1570.67 1568.72 0.12 Manila 7293.05 7301.03 -0.11 Jakarta 5557.513 5563.759 -0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1747.44 1747 0.03 Ho Chi Minh 722.16 719.56 0.36 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3134.46 2880.76 8.81 Bangkok 1570.67 1542.94 1.8 Manila 7293.05 6840.64 6.6 Jakarta 5557.513 5296.711 4.92 Kuala Lumpur 1747.44 1641.73 6.44 Ho Chi Minh 722.16 664.87 8.6 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Additional Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)