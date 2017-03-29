By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
March 29 Indonesian stocks hit a record high on
Wednesday while Singapore shares climbed to their highest in
nearly 20 months as data showing strong U.S. consumer confidence
boosted sentiment in export-reliant Asian economies.
U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high
in March, government data showed on Tuesday, while the goods
trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the
economy was regaining momentum after faltering at the start of
the year.
The regional markets were responding positively to the
strong U.S. consumer sentiment, said April Lee-Tan, head of
research at COL Financial Group, adding that they would benefit
from upbeat U.S. consumers by boosting exports.
Indonesian shares closed about 1 percent higher,
coming off Monday's losses, on the back of gains in financial
and material stocks. PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk
ended 4.2 percent higher, while PT Semen Baturaja (Persero) Tbk
surged 10.1 percent. The market was closed on Tuesday
for a holiday.
Singapore shares rose for a second straight session
and closed at their highest since August 2015. Financials
accounted for nearly half the gains with DBS Group Holdings
climbing 1.4 percent.
Oil prices extended gains despite industry data showing an
increase in U.S. crude inventories, lifted by supply disruptions
in Libya and views that an OPEC-led output reduction is likely
to be extended.
Vietnam shares closed marginally higher, posting
their fourth session of gains in five. Vietnam's economy grew at
its slowest pace in three years in the first quarter, government
data showed, as production was weak in agriculture, mining and
manufacturing.
Thai stocks ended largely flat. Thailand's central
bank raised its forecasts for 2017 economic growth and exports
while leaving the key interest rate where it has been for nearly
two years.
Malaysian shares shed 0.2 percent with consumer
staples weighing on the index.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 3184.57 3157.82 0.85
Bangkok 1574.97 1576.72 -0.11
Manila 7324 7331.46 -0.10
Jakarta 5592.51 5541.202 0.93
Kuala Lumpur 1750.41 1754.42 -0.23
Ho Chi Minh 720.47 719.26 0.17
Change on year
Market Current End 2016 Pct Move
Singapore 3184.57 2880.76 10.55
Bangkok 1574.97 1542.94 2.08
Manila 7324 6840.64 7.1
Jakarta 5592.51 5296.711 5.58
Kuala Lumpur 1750.41 1641.73 6.62
Ho Chi Minh 720.47 664.87 8.4
(Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)