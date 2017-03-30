By Urvashi Goenka
March 30 Vietnam shares hit their highest close
in more than nine years on Thursday with consumer staples
leading the gains, while other Southeast Asian markets moved
sideways in the absence of market-moving macroeconomic triggers.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 0.1 percent.
"Broadly I think it's more of a mixed sentiment between
profit-taking and what kind of next upside catalyst do we have,"
said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset
Sekuritas.
Vietnam shares rose 0.5 percent to their highest
close since February 2008 and have gained 8.9 percent so far
this year.
Seafood processor Nam Viet Corp rose 16.4 percent,
while Vietnam Dairy Products JSC gained 1.6 percent.
Thai shares closed 0.3 percent higher, helped by
gains in material and real estate stocks. CIMB Thai Bank Pcl
rose 4.4 percent, while Origin Property Pcl
jumped 13.4 percent.
Philippine shares edged up with industrials and
consumer discretionary stocks accounting for most of the gains.
Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc gained 0.2 percent, while
Jollibee Foods Corp rose 3.5 percent.
Singapore shares fell 0.4 percent, hurt by losses in
industrial and real estate stocks, with Jardine Cycle & Carriage
and CapitaLand Ltd shedding 1.1 percent and
1.4 percent, respectively. Both stocks were among the worst
performers on the index.
Malaysian shares edged lower as consumer
discretionary financials lost ground. Resorts operator Genting
Malaysia Bhd fell 2.6 percent, while Malayan Banking
Bhd dropped 0.6 percent.
Indonesian shares closed flat after hitting a record
high in the previous session.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 3173.24 3184.57 -0.36
Bangkok 1579.88 1574.97 0.31
Manila 7332.59 7324 0.12
Jakarta 5592.952 5592.51 0.01
Kuala Lumpur 1749.25 1750.41 -0.07
Ho Chi Minh 723.86 720.47 0.47
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3173.24 2880.76 10.15
Bangkok 1579.88 1542.94 2.39
Manila 7332.59 6840.64 7.19
Jakarta 5592.952 5296.711 5.59
Kuala Lumpur 1749.25 1641.73 6.55
Ho Chi Minh 723.86 664.87 8.87
