By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets except the Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in over five months. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in America's "vital national security interest" against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined as much as 0.9 percent. The decline in the regional market is mainly due to (the overnight) U.S. attack on Syria and the "geopolitical tension has put some selling pressure in the regional markets," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. Singapore stocks, the biggest loser in the region, fell as much as 1 percent, extending losses into a fourth straight session, with financials accounting for nearly half of the fall. DBS Group Holdings Ltd shed 0.7 percent. Indonesia snapped four sessions of gains and was down 0.6 percent. Telecom stocks led the losses with telecommunications and network services provider, Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk losing 1.2 percent. The index of the region's 45 most liquid stocks fell as much as 0.9 percent. Thailand slipped 0.2 percent while Vietnam and Malaysia were flat. Philippine stocks rose as much as 1.3 percent and were on track for a fourth session of gains in five. Gains in real estate and Industrials stocks helped push the index higher. "There has been buying momentum (in Philippines) from foreign investors which has pushed the index above the 7,700 barrier," Manny said, adding that foreign investors have been selling relentlessly in the first quarter of the year due to a lot of political noise. The sentiment turned positive after the Philippines economic planning minister said on Thursday that the economy is expected to expand between 6.5 and 7 percent in the first quarter or sooner. It is expected that the (Philippine) president will be able to garner hefty foreign investments during his upcoming visits to China and the middle eastern countries, Manny added. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : Change at 0451 GMT Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 3159.86 3175.59 -0.50 Bangkok 1578.94 1582.12 -0.20 Manila 7644.97 7565.32 1.05 Jakarta 5645.298 5680.239 -0.62 Kuala Lumpur 1737.77 1739.56 -0.10 Ho Chi Minh 723.26 723.22 0.01 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3159.86 2880.76 9.69 Bangkok 1578.94 1542.94 2.33 Manila 7644.97 6840.64 11.8 Jakarta 5645.298 5296.711 6.58 Kuala Lumpur 1737.77 1641.73 5.85 Ho Chi Minh 723.26 664.87 8.8 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Vyas Mohan)