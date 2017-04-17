By Rushil Dutta April 17 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Monday as concerns over overseas geopolitical risks drove investors to safer assets, with Singapore dropping 1 percent. Already bruised by worries over North Korea and upcoming French elections, global investor sentiment took a further hit on weak U.S. economic data. Though a raft of Chinese economic data earlier in the day beat market expectations, they failed to enthuse investors who had already been optimistic following a recent string of positive numbers out of the country. Similarly, strong March export figures from Singapore did little to lift the dour mood following the central bank's cautionary tone last week. Singapore fell nearly 1 percent to its lowest since end-March, led by losses in the industrials and financial sectors. The city-state's biggest banks, DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank, lost about 1 percent each. Palm oil plantation firm Golden Agri-Resources was the biggest loser on the index. Thai shares ended 0.9 percent lower, dragged by energy and industrials stocks. "Institutional investors, who play a major role in the Thai stock market, have turned out to be net buyers, but I think a lot of concern from the external front pressures the buying spree," said Teerada Charnyingyong, strategist at Phillip Securities. The Philippine main index fell 0.5 percent after having gained 0.6 percent last week, its third straight weekly gain on the back of strong net foreign inflows. Analysts said the spell of recent gains had led to profit-booking. Megaworld Corp, which was one of the biggest gainers last week, was among the worst performers on the index. Vietnam shares ended more than 1 percent lower, while Indonesia shares fell 0.7 percent. Malaysia was the sole gainer, with a marginal 0.2 percent rise. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3138.3 3169.24 -0.98 Bangkok 1575.91 1589.5 -0.85 Manila 7588.53 7629.64 -0.54 Jakarta 5577.487 5616.545 -0.70 Kuala Lumpur 1733.93 1730.99 0.17 Ho Chi Minh 710.83 718.45 -1.06 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3138.3 2880.76 8.94 Bangkok 1575.91 1542.94 2.14 Manila 7588.53 6840.64 10.90 Jakarta 5577.487 5296.711 5.30 Kuala Lumpur 1733.93 1641.73 5.62 Ho Chi Minh 710.83 664.87 6.90 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)