By Chris Thomas May 30 Singapore shares fell to their lowest in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, dragged down by financials, while other Southeast Asian markets were lukewarm in thin trade with several markets closed for holidays. Concerns about a Greek bailout, early Italian elections and comments by the European Central Bank chief about the need for continued stimulus sapped risk appetite, weighed on Asian stocks and lifted safe-haven demand. "We (Southeast Asia) lack a fresh catalyst, but starting tomorrow markets may be more active because we're going to see major economic data - like the Chinese PMI to be released tomorrow morning," said Rakpong Chaisuparakul, a strategist with KGI Securities (Thailand). Factory activity in China likely expanded at its slowest pace in eight months in May, a Reuters poll showed, as previous stimulus fades and policymakers focus on tackling rising debt - a sign the cooldown in manufacturing will persist through 2017. Singapore shares extended falls into a third session, with United Overseas Bank (UOB) hitting a near two-week low after the central bank penalised it for breaches of anti-money laundering rules for transactions related to Malaysia's scandal-ridden state fund 1MDB. Singapore's top lenders DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell nearly 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. Indonesian shares rose as much as 0.3 percent with mining contractor PT United Tractors Tbk hitting a four-week high. An index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks gained as much as 0.3 percent. Thai stocks eked out marginal gains, boosted by industrials, while Philippine shares dropped 0.2 percent, pulled down by real estate stocks. Ayala Land fell as much as 1.4 percent, while SM Prime Holdings dropped 0.5 percent after hitting a record high in the previous session. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0448 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3201.99 3214.55 -0.39 Bangkok 1569.67 1568.17 0.10 Manila 7870.04 7886.03 -0.20 Jakarta 5728.329 5712.331 0.28 Kuala Lumpur 1764.22 1764.89 -0.04 Ho Chi Minh 742.45 746.25 -0.51 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3201.99 2880.76 11.15 Bangkok 1569.67 1542.94 1.73 Manila 7870.04 6840.64 15.05 Jakarta 5728.329 5296.711 8.15 Kuala Lumpur 1764.22 1641.73 7.46 Ho Chi Minh 742.45 664.87 11.67 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Additional reporting by Christina Martin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)