By Chris Thomas May 31 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, tracking broader Asia, as investors took heart from data showing factory activity in China grew steadily in May, beating expectations of a slowdown. The manufacturing sector in the world's second largest economy grew faster than expected in May as activity in the steel industry rebounded sharply, an official survey showed. The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) held up at 51.2 in May, in line with April's number, while analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 51.0. While China's PMI data has had a short-term effect on Southeast Asian markets, it does not look like a game changer, said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas, adding that most market participants were on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. jobs report due on Friday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent, with certain Chinese stocks leading the region higher as investors returned from a long holiday. Singapore shares were up after three straight sessions of falls, with financial and consumer goods stocks leading the gains. Rating agency Moody's Investors Service raised its outlook on Singapore's banks to stable from negative, saying loan growth would increase mildly but be sustained by the system's strong capital, funding and liquidity buffers. bit.ly/2rCmc9E Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, the city-state's second biggest lender, rose to its highest in nearly a week, while DBS Group hit a three-week low. Beer manufacturer Thai Beverage Pcl rose as much as 5.4 percent to a two-week high and was the biggest contributor to the index's gains. Thai shares shrugged off disappointment over April factory output data and rose to their highest in six weeks, driven by industrial and energy stocks. Thailand's industrial output contracted more than expected last month, due mainly to lower production of cars and jewellery, suggesting economic recovery remains fragile. Indonesian shares rose as much as 0.5 percent, with heavyweight Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT driving the gains. Meanwhile, Philippine shares were headed for a second straight session of falls, dragged down by telecom company PLDT Inc and Ayala Land. PLDT declined nearly 1.9 percent, while Ayala Land fell to its lowest in nearly a week. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0453 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3210.31 3204.79 0.17 Bangkok 1571.77 1568.57 0.20 Manila 7838.42 7860.77 -0.28 Jakarta 5715.169 5693.391 0.38 Kuala Lumpur 1764.97 1765.34 -0.02 Ho Chi Minh 739.13 738.21 0.12 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3210.31 2880.76 11.44 Bangkok 1571.77 1542.94 1.87 Manila 7838.42 6840.64 14.59 Jakarta 5715.169 5296.711 7.90 Kuala Lumpur 1764.97 1641.73 7.51 Ho Chi Minh 739.13 664.87 11.17 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)