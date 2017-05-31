By Chris Thomas
May 31 Singapore's shares edged up on Wednesday,
clocking their fifth straight winning month, while Indonesian
stocks also rose in the session, extending their gains to the
fourth consecutive month.
Asian markets were buoyed by data showing the manufacturing
sector in China grew faster than expected in May on robust
construction and infrastructure investment.
While China's PMI data has had a short-term effect on the
Southeast Asian markets, it does not look like a game changer,
said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset
Sekuritas.
Philippine shares fell 0.3 percent, closing at its
lowest in a week, dragged by telecom stocks such as PLDT Inc
and real estate stock Ayala Land.
However, the index clocked a monthly gain of 2.3 percent.
"The market has fallen prey to profit-taking in the absence
of any market-scaling developments," said Manny Cruz, an analyst
with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc.
Indonesian shares closed up 0.8 percent, with PT
Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and PT Semen
Baturaja (Persero) Tbk driving the gains.
An index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks
gained as much as 0.9 percent.
Singapore shares rose 0.2 percent, bringing its
monthly gain to 1.1 percent.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, the city-state's
second biggest lender, rose to its highest in nearly a week,
while beer manufacturer Thai Beverage Pcl rose as much
as 5.4 percent and was the biggest contributor to the index's
gains.
Rating agency Moody's Investors Service raised its outlook
on Singapore's banks to stable from negative, saying loan growth
would increase mildly but be sustained by the system's strong
capital, funding and liquidity buffers. bit.ly/2rCmc9E
Meanwhile, Thai shares ended at its lowest in more
than a week. Mobile operator Advanced Info Service Pcl
posted its biggest drop in eight weeks, pulling the
index down.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
Market Current Previous Close Pct Move
Singapore 3210.82 3204.79 0.19
Bangkok 1561.66 1568.57 -0.44
Manila 7837.12 7860.77 -0.30
Jakarta 5738.155 5693.391 0.79
Kuala Lumpur 1765.87 1765.34 0.03
Ho Chi Minh 737.82 738.21 -0.05
Change on year
Market Current End 2016 Pct Move
Singapore 3210.82 2880.76 11.46
Bangkok 1561.66 1542.94 1.21
Manila 7837.12 6840.64 14.57
Jakarta 5738.155 5296.711 8.33
Kuala Lumpur 1765.87 1641.73 7.56
Ho Chi Minh 737.82 664.87 10.97
(Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)