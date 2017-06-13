By Shashwat Pradhan
June 13 Most Southeast Asian markets ended
higher on Tuesday, as investors took a cautiously optimistic
stance ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could
provide cues on the pace of rate hikes in the months to come.
A poll of 100 economists conducted last week showed the Fed
was certain to push interest rates up by 25 basis points to 1.00
percent-1.25 percent at its June 13-14 meeting.
However, the conviction for a move beyond a widely expected
rise this month has faded for many forecasters along with the
outlook for inflation for most. For a graphic on the Fed: reut.rs/2sawFta
"(We) expect Asian bourses to continue to tread water with a
topping of caution ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee
(FOMC)," OCBC Bank said in a note.
The positive sentiment across the region was also supported
by oil prices, which edged up following statements that OPEC
leader Saudi Arabia was making significant supply cuts to
customers.
Vietnam extended gains to post its highest close in
over nine years, underpinned by financial and industrial stocks.
Gains on the benchmark index were broad-based with eight of
nine sectors in positive territory.
Singapore shares shed the previous day's losses,
boosted by gains in the city-state's "big three" banks.
The final first-quarter jobless rate was revised down from
the preliminary estimate of 2.3 percent.
Indonesia edged higher, led by gains in consumer
staples.
Indonesia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark
interest rate unchanged on Thursday, just hours after the Fed
decides on interest rates, a Reuters poll showed.
Philippine shares closed lower with real-estate
stocks accounting for nearly half of the losses.
The country has been seeing a violent conflict in the
southern town of Marawai, where a siege by fighters allied to
Islamic State, has stoked concerns of instability among
Southeast Asian nations.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 3257.52 3248.34 0.28
Bangkok 1572.36 1563.81 0.55
Manila 7917.89 7990.24 -0.91
Jakarta 5707.645 5691.436 0.28
Kuala Lumpur 1784.44 1788.89 -0.25
Ho Chi Minh 756.89 751.09 0.77
Change so far this year
Market Current End 2016 Pct Move
Singapore 3257.52 2880.76 13.08
Bangkok 1572.36 1542.94 1.91
Manila 7917.89 6840.64 15.75
Jakarta 5707.645 5296.711 7.76
Kuala Lumpur 1784.44 1641.73 8.69
Ho Chi Minh 756.89 664.87 13.84
