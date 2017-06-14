By Nicole Pinto
June 14 Indonesian shares hit a record closing
high on Wednesday, with most markets in the region rising ahead
of a likely rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with
investors awaiting more clarity on its future stance.
Indonesia surged 1.5 percent, buoyed by financials,
while Vietnam hit a nine-year closing high.
Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly see the Fed
raising its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.00 percent to
1.25 percent, though expectations for further rate raises are
fading.
The Fed is scheduled to announce its monetary policy
decision at 1800 GMT.
"In the light of weak economic data released by the U.S.
recently, we are really expecting they won't raise rate anymore
this quarter," said Mikey Macanaig, an analyst with
Sunsecurities Inc.
"However, we are still very cautious; we don't want any
surprises."
In Indonesia, the top gainer in the region, Astra
Internation Tbk PT climbed 4 percent and Bank Rakyat
Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Pt rose 2.6 percent.
Among gainers in Vietnam, heavyweights Saigon Beer Alcohol
Beverage Corp and Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp
gained 2.6 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.
Philippine shares rose 0.6 percent after the previous
day's decline of 0.9 percent.
Singapore shares edged down 0.1 percent, with the
financial sector accounting for nearly half the losses.
The index was dragged down by DBS Group Holdings
and UOL Group Ltd, which fell 0.9 percent and 2.3
percent, respectively.
STOCK MARKETS
Change on the
day
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 3253.43 3257.52 -0.13
Bangkok 1577.28 1572.36 0.30
Manila 7966.01 7917.89 0.61
Jakarta 5792.897 5707.645 1.49
Kuala Lumpur 1792.35 1784.44 0.44
Ho Chi Minh 760.77 756.89 0.51
Change so far
this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3253.43 2880.76 12.94
Bangkok 1577.28 1542.94 2.21
Manila 7966.01 6840.64 16.5
Jakarta 5792.897 5296.711 9.37
Kuala Lumpur 1792.35 1641.73 9.17
Ho Chi Minh 760.77 664.87 14.4
(Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)