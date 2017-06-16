By Nicole Pinto
June 16 Philippine and Indonesian shares fell
half a percent each on Friday, while other Southeast Asian stock
markets edged up, largely shrugging off a rout in U.S.
technology stocks.
Overnight, the Nasdaq led losses on Wall Street with
a drop of 0.5 percent, dragged down by shares including Apple
and Alphabet that tumbled on bearish
analysts' reports. The S&P 500 technology index also
declined 0.5 percent.
The broader S&P 500 index fell 0.2 percent and the
Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent.
Most Southeast Asian markets are doing much better despite
the overnight fall in U.S. markets and the continued decline in
Nasdaq, said Nik Ihsan from Maybank Investment Bank.
The markets doing well could be because oil has stabilised
after falling 3 percent in the last two days, he added.
Brent crude futures were at $46.97 per barrel at
0436 GMT, slightly above their last settlement, while U.S. West
Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up a notch at
$44.48 per barrel.
Malaysian shares hit a fresh two-year high with
Tenaga Nasional rising 0.4 percent and Telekom
Malaysia gaining 1.4 percent.
Singapore shares were slightly higher after two
straight sessions of fall even though data showed exports shrank
for a second straight month in May.
Index heavyweight Genting Singapore rose 1.3
percent.
Thai shares were headed for a third session of gain
in four ahead of forex reserves and currency swaps data due
later in the day.
Industrial and financial sectors accounted for nearly half
of the gains, with Airports of Thailand climbing as
much as 2.3 to a record high.
Indonesian shares were down for a second consecutive
day with consumer goods and financial stocks being the top
losers. Unilever Indonesia Tbk Pt declined as much as
2.9 percent.
On Thursday, Indonesia's central bank left its benchmark
interest rate unchanged, saying the current level still fits
efforts to maintain stability and support growth.
Philippine shares fell for a second consecutive
session, with the industrial sector making up for most of the
losses.
Trading volume was quite thin with 37,600 shares changing
hands, less than 20 percent of the 30-day average of 187,200
shares.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0510 GMT
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 3239.12 3232.09 0.22
Bangkok 1575.26 1573.53 0.11
Manila 7913.18 7964.49 -0.64
Jakarta 5748.67 5776.283 -0.48
Kuala Lumpur 1792.64 1790.01 0.15
Ho Chi Minh 761.69 760.57 0.15
Change so far this year
Market Current End 2016 Pct Move
Singapore 3239.12 2880.76 12.44
Bangkok 1575.26 1542.94 2.09
Manila 7913.18 6840.64 15.7
Jakarta 5748.67 5296.711 8.53
Kuala Lumpur 1792.64 1641.73 9.19
Ho Chi Minh 761.69 664.87 14.6
(Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)