By Nicole Pinto June 20 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Tuesday, with Malaysia closing at a near three-week low as continuing outflows dampened investor sentiment, ahead of a holiday next week marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Indonesian shares, however, climbed 0.9 percent in its second straight session of gains. "As we head towards the second quarter end and first half end there is a bit of window dressing at play now," said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas. Indonesian heavyweights Astra International Tbk Pt gained 2.6 percent and Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT gained 2.1 percent, pushing up the index. Meanwhile, a report that index provider MSCI will likely open its Emerging Markets Index to Chinese mainland shares which have restricted access for foreign investors was also seen as a drag on Southeast Asian markets. "Southeast Asia stocks that were included in MSCI Emerging market may have their weightage reduced to make way for stocks in China A Shares thus could see selling pressure in affected stocks partly due to rebalancing of portfolio," said Nik Ihsan from Maybank Investment Bank. Malaysia shares closed 0.5 percent lower ahead of May inflation data due on Wednesday. The telecommunication sector accounted for most of the losses, with Maxis Bhd hitting its lowest in six months, down 4.4 percent. Singapore shares declined the most in the region, falling 0.5 percent, with DBS Group Holdings down 0.7 percent and Jardine Matheson Holdings losing 1.8 percent. Philippines shares ended down 0.3 percent ahead of the May budget balance data and central bank policy review due this week. A Reuters poll showed that it was widely expected to leave interest rates steady JG Summit fell 1.6 percent, while Ayala Land was down 1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3230.42 3247.18 -0.52 Bangkok 1579.24 1581.14 -0.16 Manila 7917.86 7943.75 -0.33 Jakarta 5791.904 5741.909 0.87 Kuala Lumpur 1780.71 1788.9 -0.46 Ho Chi Minh 767.99 766.83 0.15 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3230.42 2880.76 12.14 Bangkok 1579.24 1542.94 2.31 Manila 7917.86 6840.64 15.7 Jakarta 5791.904 5296.711 9.35 Kuala Lumpur 1780.71 1641.73 8.47 Ho Chi Minh 767.99 664.87 15.5 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)