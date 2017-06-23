By Nicole Pinto June 23 Southeast Asian shares were flat-to-lower on Friday tracking broader Asia as a recovery in oil prices failed to boost sentiment, while Thai shares hit an over two-month high. Brent crude rose 0.3 percent to $45.36 a barrel after hitting a 10-month low earlier in the week, but has lost around 20 percent since late February as the global glut has persisted despite OPEC-led output cuts. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was nearly unchanged, but was on track to end the week 0.4 percent higher. "Asian markets are quite mixed but more on the downside on the continued weakness in oil prices which remained below $43 a barrel," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. "There are expectations that oil prices will continue to retreat in the near term." Philippine shares fell 0.6 percent with the real estate sector losing the most. On Thursday, the Philippine central bank left its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3 percent, as expected and cut 2017 inflation forecast to 3.1 percent. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said the conflict in Marawi City in Southern Philippines could have "some impact on growth and inflation." "What is worrying is if this will escalate to other parts of the southern areas. That remains to be seen, but I think the market is slowly looking into that kind of possibility," Cruz added. Singapore shares were down approximately 0.3 percent ahead of May inflation and industrial production data due later in the day. Realty stocks were among top losers with Global Logistic Properties dropping 7.3 percent. Thai shares rose 0.2 percent to their highest level since April 17 with PTT Global Chemical and Siam Cement up 1.1 percent and 0.4 percent respectively. Thailand's May exports jumped to their highest annual pace in 52 months, climbing 13.2 percent year-on-year, data released on Thursday showed. Indonesia's financial markets will be shut today and throughout next week on account of public holidays For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0354 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3205.58 3215.55 -0.31 Bangkok 1583.48 1580.91 0.2 Manila 7815.17 7858.34 -0.55 Kuala Lumpur 1776.86 1777.43 -0.03 Ho Chi Minh 766.44 766.3 0.02 Change so far this year Market Current End prev Pct Move yr Singapore 3205.58 2880.76 11.28 Bangkok 1583.48 1542.94 2.63 Manila 7815.17 6840.64 14.2 Kuala Lumpur 1776.86 1641.73 8.23 Ho Chi Minh 766.44 664.87 15.3 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Vyas Mohan)