By Nicole Pinto June 28 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday, tracking broader Asia and Wall Street after a vote on U.S. healthcare reforms was delayed, raising fresh questions about President Donald Trump's domestic agenda. Asian shares fell on Wednesday after Wall Street took a hit as U.S. Senate Republican leaders delayed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday until next month, adding to investor worries about Trump's ability to deliver on his promises of tax reform and deregulation. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent, pulling further away from more than two-year highs probed earlier this week. "We're trying to see how the Trump administration will be reacting to this news but I think it's showing that there is no solidarity or that Trump cannot really hold onto his government," said Mikey Macanaig, an analyst with Sunsecurities Inc. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reiterated on Tuesday her view that the U.S. central bank would continue to raise interest rates only gradually. Malaysian shares lost more than other markets in the region in percentage terms, with IHH Healthcare Bhd and IJM Corp Bhd declining 1.3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. Singapore edged down 0.2 percent, dragged by declines in DBS Group Holdings and Jardine Matheson Holdings which fell 0.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Vietnam slid as much as 0.6 percent to a one-week low, retreating from a nine-year high hit during the previous session. "Vietnam's trade deficit is expected to continue to widen. June 2017 trade figures will be on tap tomorrow and consensus is expecting a trade deficit of $230 million," DBS Group said in a note. "This will bring overall trade deficit for the first six months of the year to about $2.38 billion, down sharply from a surplus of $1.29 billion." Indonesia's financial markets were closed on account of national holidays. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0409 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3212.4 3219.53 -0.22 Bangkok 1585.1 1586.45 -0.09 Manila 7869.56 7876.37 -0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1772.21 1779.45 -0.41 Ho Chi Minh 766.83 767.51 -0.09 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3212.4 2880.76 11.51 Bangkok 1585.1 1542.94 2.73 Manila 7869.56 6840.64 15.04 Kuala Lumpur 1772.21 1641.73 7.95 Ho Chi Minh 766.83 664.87 15.34 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)