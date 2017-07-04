SE Asia Stocks-Fall as risk sentiment hurt after N.Korea missile test

By Chandini Monnappa July 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday as risk appetite took a hit after North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile. The launch of the missile, which landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, came days before leaders from the Group of 20 nations are due to discuss steps to rein in Pyongyang's weapons programmes. "We can expect the missile launch to cause some backlash and a bit of risk-off among Asian investors at least for the rest of the week," said Victor Felix, an equity analyst with AB Capital Securities. Global crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Monday, but had little impact on Southeast Asian traders. The Jakarta Composite Index led the losses in the region, falling 0.6 percent as consumer staples and telecommunication shares declined. Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT slipped as much as 2.7 percent and was the biggest drag on the index. Indonesia is hoping for additional inflows worth $10 billion from pension funds and other institutional investors over the next two years, President Joko Widodo said, after Standard & Poor's on May 19 upgraded the country's credit rating to investment grade. Philippine stocks also drifted lower, dragged down by real estate and industrial stocks. A Reuters poll showed that the Philippines' annual inflation likely eased in June, a development that would further reduce chances of an interest rate hike this year. Meanwhile, Singapore inched down 0.4 percent and Vietnam shares fell 0.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0450 GMT Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 3211.05 3223.46 -0.38 Bangkok 1577.83 1579.41 -0.10 Manila 7841.48 7866.52 -0.32 Jakarta 5874.236 5910.237 -0.61 Kuala Lumpur 1763.7 1768.67 -0.28 Ho Chi Minh 774.96 778.88 -0.50 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3211.05 2880.76 11.47 Bangkok 1577.83 1542.94 2.26 Manila 7841.48 6840.64 14.63 Jakarta 5874.236 5296.711 10.90 Kuala Lumpur 1763.7 1641.73 7.43 Ho Chi Minh 774.96 664.87 16.56 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)