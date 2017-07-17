SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Singapore closes at highest level in 2 yrs

By Ambar Warrick July 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, with Singapore closing at its highest in nearly two years, as tame inflation and soft domestic demand in the United States hurt prospects of a third interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Fed policymakers are confronted with benign inflation and a tight labour market as they weigh a third rate hike and announcing plans to start reducing the central bank's $4.2 trillion portfolio of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. A tamer Fed bodes well for inflows into Asia as investors usually look to its markets for better yields. In Southeast Asia, Singapore shares extended gains into a third session on Monday, led by financial and real estate stocks. DBS Group Holdings closed at its highest in more than 10 years, while Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ended 1.15 percent higher. Philippine shares closed higher after two consecutive sessions of falls with industrial and real estate stocks leading the gains. Wholesale trader SM Investments Corp closed at its highest in nearly three weeks, while property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc ended 0.76 percent higher. "We have our State of the Nation address coming up a week from now, followed by the opening of Congress. Markets usually move higher ahead of the address," said Joseph Roxas, president of Manila-based Eagle Equities Inc. "We expect the Senate to pass tax reform measures, mainly to lower corporate and individual income taxes." Vietnam shares fell 1 percent to close at their lowest in a week, dragged down by financials. Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade fell 2.8 percent to its lowest close in one-and-a-half months. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 3298.24 3287.43 0.33 Bangkok 1574.09 1577.79 -0.23 Manila 7934.5 7885.9 0.62 Jakarta 5841.28 5831.795 0.16 Kuala Lumpur 1755.19 1755 0.01 Ho Chi Minh 768.91 777.6 -1.12 Change so far in 2017 Market Current End prev Pct Move yr Singapore 3298.24 2880.76 14.49 Bangkok 1574.09 1542.94 2.02 Manila 7934.5 6840.64 15.99 Jakarta 5841.28 5296.711 10.28 Kuala Lumpur 1755.19 1641.73 6.91 Ho Chi Minh 768.91 664.87 15.64 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)