2 days ago
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise in line with global peers after Fed meet
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
July 27, 2017 / 4:30 AM / 2 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise in line with global peers after Fed meet

4 Min Read

    July 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
in line with global peers on Thursday, as risk appetite returned
with the likelihood that a dovish Federal Reserve would leave
U.S. rates low for longer than some had expected.
    The central bank maintained its benchmark lending rate and
said it was on track to continue the slow path of monetary
tightening that has lifted rates by a percentage point since
2015. The Fed also signalled it could begin to cut its massive
bond portfolio in the coming months.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 climbed 0.9 percent to its highest since
December 2007.
    The Fed "insinuated that U.S. growth may not be as strong as
previously expected, which may prompt some fund flow back to
emerging market equities," Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities
said in a note.
    Philippine shares led Southeast Asian markets higher,
rising as much as 0.8 percent to their highest in one year.
    SM Investments Corp rose as much as 1.9 percent to a
two-week high, while property developer Ayala Land
climbed 1.5 percent to an all-time high, heading for its sixth
straight session of gains.
    "The rally in the market today is primarily because of
anticipation of favourable second-quarter earnings which kicks
off next week", said Lexter Azurin, a senior analyst with
Manila-based AB Capital Securities. 
    Singapore shares inched 0.4 percent higher, extending
gains into a third session, with financials leading on the back
of strong quarterly earnings.
    DBS Group Holdings rose as much as 1.1 percent to
a 17-and-a-half year high, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
 climbed 1.8 percent to a record high after reporting a
22 percent rise in quarterly net profit after tax.
    Malaysian shares rose as much as 0.3 percent to a
four-week high, and were headed for a fifth straight session of
gains.
    Indonesian shares edged up 0.3 percent, led by gains
in financial and telecom stocks.
    The Jakarta Composite Index has experienced $1.6 billion in
outflows in the last 30 days, and having some of that returning
should be positive in the very near-term, the note from Trimegah
said.
    Thai and Vietnam shares were largely flat.
   
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0424 GMT
    
  Change on day                                        
  Market          Current      Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore       3346.36      3336.72         0.29
  Bangkok         1583.59      1583.17         0.03
  Manila          8099.62      8037.51         0.77
  Jakarta         5818.099     5800.206        0.31
  Kuala Lumpur    1770.89      1766            0.28
  Ho Chi Minh     773.12       773.88          -0.10
                                               
  Change on year                               
  Market          Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore       3346.36      2880.76         16.16
  Bangkok         1583.59      1542.94         2.63
  Manila          8099.62      6840.64         18.40
  Jakarta         5818.099     5296.711        9.84
  Kuala Lumpur    1770.89      1641.73         7.87
  Ho Chi Minh     773.12       664.87          16.28
 
 (Reporting by Chris Jacob Thomas in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

