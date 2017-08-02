FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; Philippines falls for 3rd straight day
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
August 2, 2017 / 10:38 AM / in a day

CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; Philippines falls for 3rd straight day

4 Min Read

 (Pushes last paragragh of original version, which refers to
Philippine stock market, up to paragraph 4)
    By Sandhya Sampath
    Aug 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Wednesday tracking mild gains in Asian shares, while
Philippines fell for a third straight session on disappointing
second-quarter results.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was steady near its highest since late 2007.
    The Philippine index gave up early gains to end 0.4
percent lower on lacklustre results and profit booking. The
index scaled a near one-year high late last week and is up more
than 15 percent in the year so far. 
    Consumer cyclicals and utilities were the top losers with
Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and SM Investments Corp
 ending 3.7 percent and 1.3 percent lower, respectively. 
    "I guess investors are a bit disappointed so far with
second-quarter earnings," said Lexter Azurin, a senior analyst
with Manila-based AB Capital Securities.
    Thailand gained for a second straight session and
closed 0.3 percent higher, supported by financials, industrials
and technology stocks. 
    Bangkok Bank PCL ended 0.3 percent higher, while
Airports of Thailand PCL closed 0.5 percent up.
    Among other gainers, Indonesia closed 0.3 percent
higher, helped by materials and consumer staples. 
    Cement producer Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk PT
rose 9.7 percent, while cigarette maker Hanjaya Mandala
Sampoerna Tbk PT closed 2.6 percent higher.
    An index of the region's 45 most liquid stock
added 0.6 percent.
    Singapore shares too rose for a second straight
session and closed 0.3 percent higher, helped by gains in
financials and consumer stocks. DBS Group Holdings Ltd
closed 1.1 percent higher.
    The city-state's July manufacturing PMI data is expected
later in the day.           
    Malaysian shares added 0.3 percent, with the
broad-based gains led by industrials and telecom stocks.
    

      
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                      
 Change on day                                      
 Market              Current       Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore           3348.8        3338.2          0.32
 Bangkok             1580.54       1576.45         0.26
 Manila              7872.65       7906.6          -0.43
 Jakarta             5824.249      5805.205        0.33
 Kuala Lumpur        1770.61       1765.13         0.31
 Ho Chi Minh         786.23        786.81          -0.07
                                                    
 Change on year                                     
 Market              Current       End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore           3348.8        2880.76         16.25
 Bangkok             1580.54       1542.94         2.44
 Manila              7872.65       6840.64         15.1
 Jakarta             5824.249      5296.711        9.96
 Kuala Lumpur        1770.61       1641.73         7.85
 Ho Chi Minh         786.23        664.87          18.3
 
 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

