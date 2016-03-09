BANGKOK, March 9 Southeast Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday, with Malaysia trimming most early losses after the central bank maintained its policy rate as expected while stocks in Thailand gained more than 1 percent on foreign buying. Kuala Lumpur's composite index ended 0.09 percent lower, with foreign investors buying shares for a ninth straight day. Malaysia's central bank maintained its key interest rate at 3.25 percent on Wednesday as expected, and kept unchanged a reserve requirement ratio that it cut in January. The Thai SET index climbed 1.2 percent as energy shares such as PTT Global Chemical and IRPC rose in line with oil prices. Foreign investors bought Malaysian and Thai shares worth a net 147 million ringgit ($36 million) and 494 million baht ($14 million), respectively, stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. Singapore rebounded 1.1 percent after two days of losses while Vietnam fell for a second day, with banks leading the decliners. Indonesia was closed for a public holiday, reopening on Thursday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2810.43 2778.77 +1.14 Kuala Lumpur 1686.35 1687.86 -0.09 Bangkok 1390.66 1374.62 +1.17 Manila 6948.18 6915.51 +0.47 Ho Chi Minh 571.71 574.71 -0.52 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2810.43 2882.73 -2.51 Kuala Lumpur 1686.35 1692.51 -0.36 Bangkok 1390.66 1288.02 +7.97 Jakarta -- 4593.00 +4.75 Manila 6948.18 6952.08 -0.06 Ho Chi Minh 571.71 579.03 -1.26 ($1 = 4.1210 ringgit) ($1 = 35.2900 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)