BANGKOK, March 10 Southeast Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday, with Philippine shares hitting their highest in more than three months while a rally in crude oil prices and hopes the European Central Bank would ease policy lifted sentiment in Asia. The European Central Bank is set to unveil its second stimulus cocktail in three months later on Thursday, spurred by fears that low energy costs are feeding into wages and prices, potentially perpetuating ultra-low inflation. The Philippine composite index advanced 1.4 percent to 7,048.08, the highest close since Dec. 1. Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co and BDO Unibank Inc gained over 1 percent each on foreign-led buying, stock exchange data showed. Malaysia eked out its first gains in three trading sessions, a day before the release of January industrial production, which is seen expanding at a slightly slower pace from the previous month, a Reuters poll showed. Philippine shares saw net foreign buying worth 519 million pesos ($11.14 million), reversing the outflows on Wednesday, while Malaysia saw a net 146 million ringgit ($36 million) worth of inflows, data showed. Vietnam also posted its first gain in three sessions, up 0.7 percent, led by banking shares. Stocks in Singapore and Thailand fell, while Indonesia hit a more-than-one-week closing low ahead of a January retail sales survey due on Friday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2809.12 2810.43 -0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1690.91 1686.35 +0.27 Bangkok 1379.06 1390.66 -0.83 Jakarta 4793.20 4811.04 -0.37 Manila 7048.08 6948.18 +1.44 Ho Chi Minh 575.91 571.71 +0.73 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2809.12 2882.73 -2.55 Kuala Lumpur 1690.91 1692.51 -0.09 Bangkok 1379.06 1288.02 +7.07 Jakarta 4793.20 4593.00 +4.36 Manila 7048.08 6952.08 +1.38 Ho Chi Minh 575.91 579.03 -0.54 ($1 = 46.6750 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 4.0900 ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)