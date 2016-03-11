BANGKOK, March 11 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday as the European Central Bank's policy easing lifted sentiment in the region and investors looked forward to decisions of key global central banks next week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Philippines' index was up 0.7 percent on the day and 2.9 percent on the week, the region's best performer. The bourse said it saw a net foreign inflow of 1.9 billion peso ($40.8 million) amid improved global risk appetite and increased expectations that the Fed may not raise interest rates in a meeting mid-March. Singapore's Straits Times Index advanced 0.7 percent, trimming losses on the week to 0.3 percent partly reflecting profit-taking early in the week. The region had a mixed performance on the week, with gainers including Thai SET index, up 1 percent. Indonesia posted a weekly decline of 0.8 percent after two straight weeks of gains when it outperformed many in the region. Malaysia and Thailand both witnessed net foreign buying for a fourth straight week worth about 1 billion ringgit ($244.7 million) and 2.4 billion baht ($68.3 million), respectively, stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. Asian shares rose on Friday, on track for weekly gains, shrugging off global losses logged after the European Central Bank eased aggressively but suggested it was running out of room to cut interest rates even if other stimulus options remained. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2828.86 2809.12 +0.70 Kuala Lumpur 1696.54 1690.91 +0.33 Bangkok 1393.41 1379.06 +1.04 Jakarta 4813.78 4793.20 +0.43 Manila 7098.64 7048.08 +0.72 Ho Chi Minh 577.26 575.91 +0.23 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2828.86 2882.73 -1.87 Kuala Lumpur 1696.54 1692.51 +0.24 Bangkok 1393.41 1288.02 +8.18 Jakarta 4813.78 4593.00 +4.81 Manila 7098.64 6952.08 +2.11 Ho Chi Minh 577.26 579.03 -0.31 ($1 = 46.6020 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 4.0860 ringgit) ($1 = 35.1500 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)