By Rushil Dutta
May 30 Southeast Asian stock markets largely
traded higher on Monday as a top Fed official reiterated the
possibility of a U.S. rate hike in the near future, reinforcing
similar comments by Fed chair Janet Yellen last week.
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on
Monday global markets appear to be "well-prepared" for a summer
interest rate hike from the Fed, although he did not specify a
date for the policy move.
This came after the U.S. central bank chief said on Friday
that the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates "in the
coming months" if the economy picks up as expected and jobs
continue to be generated.
Stocks were also bolstered after the U.S. Commerce
Department said on Friday that GDP rose at a 0.8 percent annual
rate as opposed to the 0.5 percent pace reported last month,
according to a second GDP estimate for the January-March period.
"Yellen was hawkish on Friday, and her speech affirms the
change in stance and monetary policies in the US. Investors are
now waiting to see how the rate hike affects asset prices," Alex
Tiu, an analyst at AB Capital Securities Inc in Manila said.
"The speech signalled that the US economy is improving to
the point where the Fed feels confident to raise rates - export
oriented countries will greatly benefit from a healthy US
market."
The Thai SET index led the region, led by energy and
industrials.
State-owned oil and gas firm PTT PCL gained 1.6
percent, while Thai Oil PCL rose 0.4 percent, after
international oil prices edged up in early trading on Monday.
Indonesian stocks were 0.5 percent higher, supported
by energy and financials.
Petroleum distributor AKR Corporindo Tbk PT rose 3
percent.
The Philippine main index gained 0.4 percent, while
stocks in Singapore were flat.
Vietnam rose marginally, gaining for a second
straight session.
Malaysia's main index lost 0.6 percent, with
broadcaster Astro Malaysia down 2.9 percent.
Asian shares however slipped on Monday while the dollar
marked fresh highs after Yellen's comments.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change at
0413 GMT
Market Current Previous Pct Move
Close
Singapore 2802.83 2802.51 0.01
Bangkok 1422.61 1412.67 0.70
Manila 7443.1 7411.68 0.42
Jakarta 4838.204 4814.731 0.49
Kuala Lumpur 1627.45 1637.19 -0.59
Ho Chi Minh 609.42 608.11 0.22
Change on
year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2803.15 2882.73 -2.76
Bangkok 1422.56 1288.02 10.45
Manila 7443.1 6952.08 7.06
Jakarta 4838.44 4593.008 5.34
Kuala Lumpur 1627.45 1692.51 -3.84
Ho Chi Minh 609.42 579.03 5.25
(Additional reporting by Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)