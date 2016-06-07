June 7 Southeast Asian stocks were trading
higher on Tuesday, in line with Asian peers, after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gave a largely upbeat assessment of
the U.S economy, although she did not specify a time frame for
an interest rate increase.
The Fed chief said last month's jobs report was
"disappointing" but warned against attaching too much
significance to the payrolls data in isolation.
Yellen was however careful not to give any hints about the
timing of a next rate increase, in contrast to a speech on May
27, when she said such a move would probably be appropriate "in
coming months."
Asian stocks hit a five-week high on Tuesday, with the
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
up 0.5 percent, as investors judged the Fed's
cautious stance as well-suited to equities.
"Emerging markets are rejoicing due to this news," said
Grace G. Aller, an analyst with Manila-based AP Securities,
referring to the absence of a time frame for a rate increase in
Yellen's speech.
The Philippine stock index was up 1.66 percent at
0450 GMT, led by financials.
"This could be a continuation of the rally due to the Fed's
hesitance to increase the rates this June. However, there's a
slight possibility (of a rate increase) come July, but could be
later than that," Aller said.
Stocks also got a boost after the Philippines' rate of
inflation in May rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier, but well
within the central bank's projection of 1.1-1.9 percent for the
month.
Ayala Land Inc. and SM Prime Holdings Inc
led the gainers, up 2.7 percent to 3.2 percent.
Indonesian shares rose, helped by consumer staples
and financials.
Telekom Indonesia and Bank Mandiri led
the gainers.
Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand
edged up, while Vietnam was marginally higher.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0450 GMT
Market Current Previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 2842.94 2831.28 0.41
Bangkok 1446.42 1443.42 0.21
Manila 7723.98 7598.22 1.66
Jakarta 4926.269 4896.025 0.62
Kuala Lumpur 1658.81 1648.99 0.60
Ho Chi Minh 622.31 620.05 0.36
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2842.94 2882.73 -1.38
Bangkok 1446.42 1288.02 12.30
Manila 7723.98 6952.08 11.10
Jakarta 4926.269 4593.008 7.26
Kuala Lumpur 1658.81 1692.51 -1.99
Ho Chi Minh 622.31 579.03 7.47
(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)