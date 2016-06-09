June 9 Philippine stocks fell 1 percent on Thursday, heading for their first fall in five sessions, on weak jobs data and as some investors chose to book profit, while most other Southeast Asian markets edged up in thin trade with China and Hong Kong closed for a holiday. The Philippine stock index was dragged down by utilities and telecom shares. Aboitiz Equity Ventures fell 4 percent, while Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co dropped nearly 2 percent. "Despite residual positive sentiment, profit-taking may occur given the nine-day run-up in the local market," SB Equities said in a note. Unemployment rate in April inched up to 6.1 percent, compared with 5.8 percent in January, data released by the Philippines' statistics agency showed. Meanwhile, Singapore shares extended gains into a sixth consecutive session, led by oil and gas stocks as global crude prices remained near 2016 highs. Keppel Corp Ltd rose 1.9 percent, while Sembcorp Marine Ltd gained 1.2 percent. "Singapore is still edging up on the back of the more positive U.S. close. Market is playing down the expectations of rate hike in June-July," said Carey Wong, a research manager with Singapore-based OCBC Investment Research. Asian stocks fell, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.2 percent, led by sliding Japanese equities. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change at 0527 GMT Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 2866.35 2862.38 0.14 Bangkok 1449.25 1445.54 0.26 Manila 7648.15 7722.79 -0.97 Jakarta 4901.416 4916.061 -0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1659.81 1657.85 0.12 Ho Chi Minh 629.51 627.87 0.26 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2866.35 2882.73 -0.57 Bangkok 1449.25 1288.02 12.52 Manila 7648.15 6952.08 10.01 Jakarta 4901.416 4593.008 6.71 Kuala Lumpur 1659.81 1692.51 -1.93 Ho Chi Minh 629.51 579.03 8.72 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)