June 14 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Tuesday, tracking Asian stocks on concerns that next week's
referendum could push Britain out of the European Union, while
investors also awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy meeting that begins later in the day.
Uncertainty over the two-day meeting has weighed on markets
though the U.S. central bank is widely expected to leave
interest rates unchanged after a much weaker-than-expected May
nonfarm payrolls report.
The Bank of England, Swiss National Bank and the Bank of
Japan will also meet this week and are expected to stand pat on
policy with the Brexit vote looming.
"MSCI's inclusion of China's A shares can also push the
markets further sideways or it could have a short-term negative
effect. Even though inclusion will only take effect next year,
it will reduce the weightage of other countries and have a
greater impact on larger markets," said Grace Aller, an analyst
with Manila-based AP securities.
New York-based index provider MSCI will decide on Tuesday
whether to allow yuan-denominated shares - or A shares traded in
mainland China - into its widely used Emerging Markets Index.
Philippine stocks opened lower, extending their losses from
the previous session, dragged by consumer cyclicals and telecom
service providers. SM Investment Corp fell 2.8 percent,
while Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co was down
1.4 percent.
The Philippine index tracked U.S. markets as Brexit concerns
continued to weigh, SB Equities said in a note, adding that an
exit is seen as likely to increase volatility in a still-fragile
world economy.
Vietnam shares fell 0.4 percent, with energy stocks
leading the losses. Bucking the trend, stocks in Indonesia
rose 0.13 percent and Thailand 0.3 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.6 percent, after Wall Street lost ground
for the third straight session.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0435 GMT
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 2778.77 2785.43 -0.24
Bangkok 1426.54 1421.86 0.33
Manila 7430.57 7554.4 -1.64
Jakarta 4813.709 4807.226 0.13
Kuala Lumpur 1626.2 1629.77 -0.22
Ho Chi Minh 620.83 623.58 -0.44
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2778.77 2882.73 -3.61
Bangkok 1426.54 1288.02 10.75
Manila 7430.57 6952.08 6.88
Jakarta 4813.709 4593.008 4.81
Kuala Lumpur 1626.2 1692.51 -3.92
Ho Chi Minh 620.83 579.03 7.22
(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)