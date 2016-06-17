By Anusha Ravindranath
June 17 Most Southeast Asian stocks traded
higher on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers as Brexit fears
ebbed after campaigning for the referendum next week was halted
following the murder of a pro-EU British lawmaker.
Jo Cox, 41, a lawmaker for the opposition Labour Party and a
vocal advocate for Britain remaining in the European Union, was
shot dead in the street on Thursday, causing deep shock across
Britain and the suspension of campaigning for the June 23
referendum on the country's EU membership.
"Event risks around Brexit seem to have subsided thus giving
a bit of automatic lift to the equity markets," said Vishnu
Varathan, a senior economist with Singapore-based Mizuho Bank
Ltd.
"Oil prices are rising in tandem with the bit of the risk
aversion or some of the caution coming off."
Philippine shares outperformed other markets in Southeast
Asia, with consumer cyclicals leading the gains.
The Philippine stock index rose more than 1 percent,
heading for its third session of gains. Shares of SM Investments
Corp rose 1.92 percent, while those of Jollibee Foods
Corp increased 2.14 percent.
Singapore shares were trading marginally higher, with
oil and gas stocks including Keppel Corp Ltd among
leading performers.
Crude oil prices rose in early Asian trade for the first
time in seven sessions after a small decline in stockpiles at
the U.S. Cushing hub, while commodities across the board also
posted gains.
Bucking the trend, Vietnam shares fell for a second
straight session, led by real estate and insurance stocks.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.6 percent.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2754.02 2751.56 0.09
Bangkok 1413.16 1411.19 0.14
Manila 7638.54 7564.47 0.98
Jakarta 4812.367 4814.391 -0.04
Kuala Lumpur 1620.06 1614.9 0.32
Ho Chi Minh 623.8 625.11 -0.21
Change so far this year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2754.02 2882.73 -4.46
Bangkok 1413.16 1288.02 9.72
Manila 7638.54 6952.08 9.87
Jakarta 4812.367 4593.008 4.78
Kuala Lumpur 1620.06 1692.51 -4.28
Ho Chi Minh 623.8 579.03 7.73
(Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)