By Anusha Ravindranath
June 20 Most Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Monday, in line with Asian peers, as increased possibility of
Britain remaining in the European Union lifted risk appetite
across the board.
Britons will cast their votes this Thursday in a referendum
on whether to quit the EU.
The implied probability of a British vote to remain in the
European Union rose to 72 percent on Monday, up from a range
between 60 and 67 percent on Friday, according to Betfair
betting odds.
Three opinion polls ahead of Thursday's vote also showed the
'Remain' camp recovering some momentum, although the overall
picture remained one of an evenly split electorate.
"Perception is that the British public is likely to vote in
favour of remaining in the EU. If that is the case, it would
remove the overhang of risk in the markets," said Nirgunan
Tiruchelvam, an analyst with Religare Capital Markets in
Singapore.
There were fears that a "no" vote would be disruptive to the
markets and that seems to have dissipated, he added.
Safe-haven assets and currencies like gold, government bonds
and the yen retreated, while higher oil prices bolstered
investor sentiment.
Singapore stocks closed more than 1 percent higher,
led by oil and gas stocks, as a weaker dollar and easing worries
over Britain's possible exit from the EU helped support crude
prices.
Keppel Corp Ltd rose 2.2 percent, while Sembcorp
Industries Ltd gained 3.3 percent.
The Philippine market closed 0.6 percent higher, with
consumer cyclicals such as SM Investments Corp and
Bloomberry Resorts Corp leading the gainers.
"We are nearing our presidential inauguration. Things are
looking more positive for the Philippines," said Joseph Roxas,
an analyst with Eagle Equities.
"There is a lot of hope in the incoming president."
Philippines President-elect Rodrigo Duterte is to begin a
six-year term on June 30.
The new economic team under Duterte on Monday promised
changes to boost infrastructure, fix traffic woes, improve
investment frameworks and maintain the country's robust economic
growth.
Vietnam was up more than 1 percent, as oil and gas
stocks such as Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp rose,
while Indonesia ended higher, helped by energy shares.
Earlier, Asian stocks gained, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 1.3
percent.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Previous Pct Move
Close
Singapore 2800.87 2763.42 1.36
Bangkok 1421.99 1421.32 0.05
Manila 7665.33 7622.07 0.57
Jakarta 4863.531 4835.143 0.59
Kuala Lumpur 1634.23 1624.18 0.62
Ho Chi Minh 626.46 619.25 1.16
Change so far
this year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2800.87 2882.73 -2.84
Bangkok 1421.99 1288.02 10.40
Manila 7665.33 6952.08 10.26
Jakarta 4863.531 4593.008 5.89
Kuala Lumpur 1634.23 1692.51 -3.44
Ho Chi Minh 626.46 579.03 8.19
