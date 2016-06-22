By Anusha Ravindranath
June 22 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Wednesday on growing expectations that Britons would vote to
remain in the European Union in Thursday's referendum.
Sentiment was also boosted by higher oil prices, with U.S.
crude joining Brent above $50 a barrel after data from the
American Petroleum Institute showed a larger-than-expected draw
on stocks.
Recent polls on Brexit have led markets to be a bit more
upbeat compared to last week, said Singapore-based DBS Bank
economist Gundy Cahyadi.
Latest opinion polls have mostly shown a shift towards
keeping Britain in the EU, while there are signs that momentum
has stalled for the 'In' camp and the vote still looks too close
to call.
Meanwhile, sentiment at Asia's biggest companies climbed to
the highest in a year in the second quarter, helped by signs
that China's economy was slowly recovering, a Thomson
Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.
Singapore shares hit a near two-week high, with
rig-builder Keppel Corp among the top percentage
gainers.
Thai shares were marginally higher ahead of the
central bank's policy meeting later in the day, where it is
expected to leave rates unchanged.
Meanwhile, Philippine shares were little changed
after five sessions of gains, with mining stocks leading the
losses after incoming President Rodrigo Duterte warned on
Tuesday that he would cancel mining projects causing
environmental harm.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on the
day
Market Current Pevious Pct Move
close
Singapore 2807.18 2789.45 0.64
Bangkok 1432.01 1430.8 0.08
Manila 7369.68 7376.41 -0.09
Jakarta 4894.582 4878.714 0.33
Kuala Lumpur 1637.69 1634.23 0.21
Ho Chi Minh 628.4 628 0.06
Change so far
this year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2807.18 2882.73 -2.62
Bangkok 1432.01 1288.02 11.18
Manila 7369.68 6952.08 6.01
Jakarta 4894.582 4593.008 6.57
Kuala Lumpur 1637.69 1692.51 -3.24
Ho Chi Minh 628.4 579.03 8.53
(Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)