By Shashwat Pradhan
June 23 Southeast Asian stock markets stayed
cautious on Thursday, with investors focussing on Britain's
referendum on whether it would remain part of the European
Union.
Two opinion polls published late on Wednesday, a few hours
before voters were due to begin casting their votes, showed the
"Remain" camp nudging ahead in the closely divided campaign, but
trading activity in Asian markets remained erratic, thin and
cautious.
In the light of the impending Brexit vote, risk sentiment is
dragging Southeast Asian markets slightly lower, said Grace
Aller of AP Securities in Manila.
Meanwhile, Singapore Exchange Ltd said it has
raised the amount of cash firms must pledge to cover trading
positions due to an expected rise in market volatility linked to
Britain's vote on whether to exit the EU.
Market volatility has already spiked in the run up to the
referendum, with the CBOE Volatility index surging this
month and up 14 percent on Wednesday alone as polls showed the
outcome was too close to call.
Singapore shares were up 0.6 percent as of 0445 GMT,
with financial stocks such as Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd
leading the gains.
Philippine shares extended losses into a second
straight session, dragged down by financial stocks.
"Investors are just profit-taking at the moment," said
Aller.
Vietnam shares were higher, heading for their third
session of gains in four, on expectations of upbeat corporate
earnings, traders and analysts said.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on the
day
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 2801.68 2786.13 0.56
Bangkok 1421.26 1424.68 -0.24
Manila 7724.37 7756.37 -0.41
Jakarta 4881.617 4896.852 -0.31
Kuala Lumpur 1637.03 1637.69 -0.04
Ho Chi Minh 629.33 626.41 0.50
Change so far
this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2801.68 2882.73 -2.81
Bangkok 1421.26 1288.02 10.34
Manila 7724.37 6952.08 11.11
Jakarta 4881.617 4593.008 6.28
Kuala Lumpur 1637.03 1692.51 -3.28
Ho Chi Minh 629.33 579.03 8.69
(Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)