July 27 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Wednesday, boosted by expectations of fresh stimulus from the
Bank of Japan, and ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting later in the day.
Japan's government on Friday is likely to inject 6 trillion
yen ($56.90 billion) in direct fiscal outlays into the economy
over the next few years under a planned stimulus package, double
the amount initially planned, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
"The hope of stimulus from Japan had diminished a couple of
weeks back, but recent reports on the likelihood of one have got
the markets upbeat again," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with
Manila-based Asiasec Equities.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates
unchanged when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday as
policymakers hold out for more evidence of a pickup in
inflation.
Indonesia stocks outperformed other markets in the
region, rising as much as 1.5 percent to its highest since May
27, 2015. Financials and utilities led the gains, with Bank
Central Asia Tbk PT up 1.9 percent and Perusahaan Gas
Negara Tbk PT adding 5.1 percent.
Indonesia's president on Wednesday appointed World Bank
managing director Sri Mulyani Indrawati as the country's new
finance minister, among a wider cabinet reshuffle aimed at
increasing the effectiveness of his team.
Philippine shares shrugged off data showing a weak
budget balance and gained 0.5 percent, led by consumer cyclicals
and consumer staples.
The Philippines had a budget deficit of 120.3 billion pesos
($2.56 billion) in the first half, compared with a surplus of
13.7 billion pesos in the year-ago period.
Realtor SM Investments Corp and restaurant chain
Jollibee Food were the biggest gainers.
Thailand shares gained 0.6 percent as June exports
fell less than expected, while Singapore and Malaysia
remained flat.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0441
GMT
Market Current Previous Pct Move
Close
Singapore 2934.4 2933.44 0.03
Bangkok 1513.17 1504.81 0.56
Manila 8066.32 8024.54 0.52
Jakarta 5276.605 5224.395 1.00
Kuala Lumpur 1662.58 1661.42 0.07
Ho Chi Minh 651.91 648.59 0.51
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2934.4 2882.73 1.79
Bangkok 1513.17 1288.02 17.48
Manila 8066.32 6952.08 16.03
Jakarta 5276.605 4593.008 14.88
Kuala Lumpur 1662.58 1692.51 -1.77
Ho Chi Minh 651.91 579.03 12.59
($1 = 105.4400 yen)
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Additional reporting by Hanna Paul;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)