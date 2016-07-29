By Aparajita Saxena
July 29 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Friday, in line with their Asian peers as the Bank of Japan's
stimulus measures disappointed investors.
The Japanese central bank expanded stimulus by doubling
purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF), yielding to pressure
from the government and financial markets for bolder action, but
disappointing investors who had set their hearts on more
audacious measures.
It held its negative interest rates at -0.1 percent, and
maintained its base money target at 80 trillion yen ($775
billion) as well as the pace of purchases for other assets
including government bonds.
"The results of the meeting have definitely confounded
markets. Traders were expecting a much heftier stimulus
package," said Victor Felix, an analyst with AB Capital
Securities Inc in Manila.
"The unchanged interest rates and modest stimulus package
mean that the Brexit effect is not as bad. It is a vote of
confidence in terms of global growth, and will give investors
confidence in the long term."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dipped 0.3 percent after hitting the highest
level since Aug. 11.
Singapore shares led the losses, dragged down by
financials. Index heavyweights DBS Group Holdings Ltd,
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and United Overseas
Bank were among the top percentage losers, on mounting
concerns about loans to the oil and gas sector after Swiber
Holdings on Thursday filed for liquidation.
Vietnam shares were on track to end their two
sessions of gains, with consumer non-cyclicals the biggest
percentage losers.
Indonesian shares bucked the trend and rose for a
fifth straight session to hit their highest since May 2015,
driven by telecoms and consumer cyclicals.
Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT gained
3.2 percent, while automobile spare-part distributor Astra
International Tbk PT rose 4.4 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0447 GMT
Market Current Previous close Pct Move
Singapore 2883.87 2918.62 -1.19
Bangkok 1524.38 1524.58 -0.01
Manila 8017.1 8024.98 -0.10
Jakarta 5322.786 5299.213 0.44
Kuala Lumpur 1656.18 1658.5 -0.14
Ho Chi Minh 655.6 657.14 -0.23
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2883.87 2882.73 0.04
Bangkok 1524.38 1288.02 18.35
Manila 8017.1 6952.08 15.32
Jakarta 5322.786 4593.008 15.89
Kuala Lumpur 1656.18 1692.51 -2.15
Ho Chi Minh 655.6 579.03 13.22
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)