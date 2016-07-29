By Aparajita Saxena
July 29 Southeast Asian stock markets ended
lower on Friday, in line with other Asian markets that were
battered after the Bank of Japan's monetary easing programme
disappointed investors.
The Japanese central bank expanded stimulus by doubling
purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF), yielding to pressure
from the government and financial markets for bolder action.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.68 percent.
"The meeting's results have definitely confounded markets.
Traders were expecting a much heftier stimulus package," said
Victor Felix, an analyst with AB Capital Securities Inc in
Manila.
Singapore shares dropped 1.7 percent to post its
biggest percentage loss since June 24. The index was dragged
down by financial stocks such as DBS Group Holdings Ltd
, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and United
Overseas Bank, which declined on mounting concerns
about loans to the oil and gas sector after Swiber Holdings
on Thursday filed for liquidation.
The index snapped four straight weekly gains to post a loss
of 2.62 percent this week, but grew 0.98 percent on the month.
Indonesia slid 1.6 percent after losing its early
gains, with consumer non-cyclicals being the worst performer on
the index. It climbed 0.36 percent on the week and posted a
monthly gain of 3.97 percent.
Indonesia's biggest cigarette maker by market value, PT
Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk, slumped 9.7 percent.
Thai stocks were the biggest monthly gainers in the
region, up 5.47 percent this month.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Previous Close Pct Move
Singapore 2868.69 2918.62 -1.71
Bangkok 1524.07 1524.58 -0.03
Manila 7963.11 8024.98 -0.77
Jakarta 5215.994 5299.213 -1.57
Kuala Lumpur 1653.26 1658.5 -0.32
Ho Chi Minh 652.23 657.14 -0.75
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2868.69 2882.73 -0.49
Bangkok 1524.07 1288.02 18.33
Manila 7963.11 6952.08 14.54
Jakarta 5215.994 4593.008 13.56
Kuala Lumpur 1653.26 1692.51 -2.32
Ho Chi Minh 652.23 579.03 12.64
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)