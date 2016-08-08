By Justin George Varghese
Aug 8 Southeast Asian stocks rose on Monday,
with Thailand outperforming other markets in the region, after
strong U.S. jobs data raised the possibility of a rate hike by
the Federal Reserve this year.
Thailand's stock market index rose to its highest
since April 2015 after Thais voted in a referendum to accept a
new military-backed constitution that would pave the way for an
election next year.
The vote should reduce political uncertainty in Southeast
Asia's second-largest economy and encourage incoming foreign
fund flows, analysts said.
The index closed 1.6 percent higher and posted its fourth
session of gains, led by telecom services and financials.
Shares of Kasikornbank rose 5 percent, while
convenience store chain CP All advanced 2.4 percent.
Asian shares rose, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hitting its
highest since Aug. 11 last year, as investors' hunt for yield
gathered momentum against a backdrop of a recovering U.S.
economy and ultra-easy easy global monetary policy conditions.
Singapore shares surged as much as 2 percent in their
biggest intraday percentage rally since June 30, with financial
and consumer services stocks driving the gains. They closed 1.5
percent higher.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose 1.4 percent, while
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd gained 3.4 percent.
The Jakarta Composite Index rose 0.7 percent and
the Philippine index gained 0.3 percent, with both
markets helped by gains in financials.
Vietnam shares rose 0.3 percent, led by utility
stocks Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation and Pha
Lai Thermal Power Joint Stock Company.
STOCK MARKETS
Change on 1000 GMT
Market Current Previous close Pct Move
Singapore 2870.78 2828.17 1.51
Bangkok 1542.26 1518.69 1.55
Manila 7993.58 7970.35 0.29
Jakarta 5458.979 5420.246 0.71
Kuala Lumpur 1672.68 1664.04 0.52
Ho Chi Minh 629.46 627.39 0.33
Change so far this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2870.78 2882.73 -0.41
Bangkok 1542.26 1288.02 19.74
Manila 7993.58 6952.08 14.98
Jakarta 5458.979 4593.008 18.85
Kuala Lumpur 1672.68 1692.51 -1.17
Ho Chi Minh 629.46 579.03 8.71
