By Susan Mathew
Oct 11 Singapore shares fell to their lowest in
nearly two weeks on Tuesday after local media reported the
economy might see some quarters of contraction, quoting a
government minister.
Trade and Industry Minister Lim Hng Kiang was quoted by a
local broadcaster saying in Parliament that the economy faces
the possibility of experiencing "some quarters of negative
growth", although the government does not expect an outright
recession.
The government still expects the economy to grow 1 to 2
percent for the full year, albeit on the lower end of the
projection curve, he added.
The comments came just days before a semi-annual monetary
policy decision by the central bank and the release of the
government's advance estimate of third-quarter gross domestic
product, both due on Friday.
The Straits Times Index fell as much as 0.6 percent
to its lowest since Sept. 30 and was headed for a third
consecutive session of falls.
The financial sector shed 0.4 percent after
the city-state directed Swiss wealth manager Falcon Private Bank
Ltd to cease operations and fined top local lender DBS Bank
and UBS AG over lapses in its biggest
crackdown on entities dealing with Malaysian sovereign fund
1MDB.
DBS Group shed 0.2 percent.
Other Southeast Asian stock markets were sluggish though oil
stocks gained across the board as crude prices held near
one-year highs touched in the previous session on growing
expectations of an output cut by OPEC producers.
Vietnamese shares fell to their lowest in two weeks
with gains in the energy sector offset by decline in consumer
non-cyclicals and industrials.
Indonesian shares fell for a fifth straight session
to their lowest in two weeks, with clove cigarette maker Hanjaya
Mandala Sampoema and cement manufacturer Semen
Indonesia shedding as much as 1 percent and 6.3
percent, respectively.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0517
GMT
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 2857.92 2870.24 -0.43
Bangkok 1456.57 1457.02 -0.03
Manila 7521.76 7534.71 -0.17
Jakarta 5347.496 5360.828 -0.25
Kuala Lumpur 1666.4 1665.32 0.06
Ho Chi Minh 671.99 674.19 -0.33
Change so far
this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2857.92 2882.73 -0.86
Bangkok 1456.57 1288.02 13.09
Manila 7521.76 6952.08 8.19
Jakarta 5347.496 4593.008 16.43
Kuala Lumpur 1666.4 1692.51 -1.54
Ho Chi Minh 671.99 579.03 16.05
(Reporting by Susan Mathew; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)