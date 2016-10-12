By Susan Mathew
Oct 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers, on subdued risk sentiment as
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates
in December lifted the dollar and pushed up bond yields
overnight.
Sentiment also took a hit as a dour start to Wall Street's
corporate earnings season knocked U.S. stocks.
The key reason why regional markets are down today is
because of fears of an imminent rate hike in the U.S., said Taye
Shim, an analyst with Daewoo Securities in Indonesia.
U.S. interest rate futures <0#FF:> are pricing in about 75
percent chance of a rate hike by December, and investors are
growingly convinced that the Fed will avoid a hike at its next
meeting less than a week before the U.S. presidential election
in November.
The spectre of rising U.S. interest rates helped lift the
dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
to its highest in seven months, while the 10-year U.S.
Treasuries yield touched its highest level since
early June.
"Speculation is that a hike in interest rates would lead to
some of the flow destruction in the markets and therefore, it
adds some pressure on sentiment," Shim said.
The International Monetary Fund warned last week that a
disorderly reaction to possible U.S. interest rate hikes could
disrupt capital flows and heighten asset price volatility in
Asia.
Philippines fell as much as 1.4 percent to hit its
lowest in nearly 4 months, dragged down by energy and consumer
stocks.
Semirara Mining Corp and Ayala Corp were
among the biggest losers in their respective sectors.
Thai stocks fell as much as 2.7 percent to their
lowest in more than 3 months, pulled down by consumer stocks and
industrials.
Singapore fell nearly 1 percent to hit the lowest in
more than 2 weeks, while Indonesia and Malaysia
were marginally lower.
Bucking the trend, Vietnam rose slightly, its second
session of gains.
Asian shares fell, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.4
percent
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0526 GMT
Market Current Previous close Pct Move
Singapore 2830.43 2856.13 -0.90
Bangkok 1402.98 1442.21 -2.72
Manila 7419.59 7520.82 -1.35
Jakarta 5378.269 5381.997 -0.07
Kuala Lumpur 1666.73 1668.72 -0.12
Ho Chi Minh 683.94 682.36 0.23
Change so far
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2830.43 2882.73 -1.81
Bangkok 1402.98 1288.02 8.93
Manila 7419.59 6952.08 6.72
Jakarta 5378.269 4593.008 17.10
Kuala Lumpur 1666.73 1692.51 -1.52
Ho Chi Minh 683.94 579.03 18.12
(Reporting by Susan Mathew; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)