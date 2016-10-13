By Susan Mathew
Oct 13 Thai stocks closed nearly half a percent
higher on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing streak, while
most other Southeast Asian markets declined on soft Chinese
data.
The Thai stock index had fallen every day this week
following a statement by the palace on Sunday that King Bhumibol
Adulyadej was in an "unstable condition" after receiving
haemodialysis treatment.
The palace said late on Wednesday that the health of the
88-year-old King had "overall not yet stabilised".
Thursday's gains were led by consumer staples and
industrials, with Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl and
Airports of Thailand Pcl rising 5.2 percent and 1.7
percent respectively.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell just over 1 percent, touching its lowest
since Sept. 19, after Chinese data showed a sharp decline in
exports, reviving concerns about the health of the world's
second-biggest economy.
China's exports fell 10 percent in September from a year
earlier, far worse than the expected 3 percent fall, while
imports unexpectedly shrank after picking up in August. That
left the trade surplus for the month at $41.99 billion, compared
with a $53 billion expected by analysts.
Risk appetite also remained subdued by a report that the
Bank of Japan was likely to trim its inflation forecast for the
next fiscal year in a quarterly review.
"It is an amalgamation of uncertainty and unfavourable
market conditions right now. The markets are reacting to a very
gloomy sentiment," said Victor Felix, an analyst with
Manila-based AB Capital Securities.
The Manila market fell for the seventh consecutive
session to post its lowest close since late May.
Financial and real estate sectors led the fall, with
property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc and real
estate conglomerate Ayala Land Inc shedding over 5 and
4 percent respectively.
Singapore stocks fell to their lowest in three
months, pulled down by industrials and consumer services.
Indonesia declined 0.5 percent, while Vietnam
posted a 0.4 percent gain.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Previous Close Pct Move
Singapore 2805.48 2813.71 -0.29
Bangkok 1412.82 1406.18 0.47
Manila 7312.18 7429.82 -1.58
Jakarta 5340.4 5364.611 -0.45
Kuala Lumpur 1665.02 1667.03 -0.12
Ho Chi Minh 685.23 682.45 0.41
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2805.48 2882.73 -2.68
Bangkok 1412.82 1288.02 9.69
Manila 7312.18 6952.08 5.18
Jakarta 5340.4 4593.008 16.27
Kuala Lumpur 1665.02 1692.51 -1.62
Ho Chi Minh 685.23 579.03 18.34
