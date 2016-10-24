By Geo Tharappel Oct 24 Philippine shares were on track for a third straight session of losses as uncertainty prevailed over the country's ties with Washington, while a continued market correction after last week's gains also weighed on stocks. Confusion lingered over Manila's U.S. ties, despite President Rodrigo Duterte saying on Saturday the United States remains the Philippines' "closest friend", after earlier causing alarm by announcing his country's "separation" from the U.S. and realignment with China. The markets were down partly on the concerns over Duterte's statements relating to break of ties with the U.S. although there have been some clarifications, said Joseph Roxas, president at Eagle Equities Inc in the Philippines. The most senior U.S. diplomat for Asia will meet the Philippines' foreign minister on Monday, said the U.S. embassy in Manila. Markets were also pulling back as there was a 300-point rally last week, Roxas added. The Philippine index fell as much as 1.03 pct to its lowest in nearly two weeks, weighed down by consumer cyclicals and financials. Conglomerate SM Investments Corp was the biggest drag on the index, recording its biggest intraday percentage fall in more than five weeks to fall as much as 2.4 percent. Singapore shares snapped two sessions of losses to rise as much as 0.5 percent, led by financials and industrials, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd and Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd rising as much as 1.3 percent. Singapore's headline consumer price index fell in September from a year earlier, dragged down by a decline in the cost of housing, while core inflation unexpectedly slowed to a five-month low. The all-items consumer price index (CPI) in September declined 0.2 percent from a year earlier, after falling 0.3 percent in August. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was a drop of 0.2 percent. The Malaysian and Indonesian indices were marginally higher while the Vietnamese index was down around half a percent. Thailand is closed today for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2843.35 2831.06 0.43 Manila 7591.18 7650.22 -0.77 Jakarta 5426.568 5409.243 0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1675.75 1669.98 0.35 Ho Chi Minh 679.79 684.83 -0.74 Change so year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2843.35 2882.73 -1.37 Manila 7591.18 6952.08 9.19 Jakarta 5426.568 4593.008 18.15 Kuala Lumpur 1675.75 1692.51 -0.99 Ho Chi Minh 679.79 579.03 17.40 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)