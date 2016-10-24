By Geo Tharappel
Oct 24 Philippine shares were on track for a
third straight session of losses as uncertainty prevailed over
the country's ties with Washington, while a continued market
correction after last week's gains also weighed on stocks.
Confusion lingered over Manila's U.S. ties, despite
President Rodrigo Duterte saying on Saturday the United States
remains the Philippines' "closest friend", after earlier causing
alarm by announcing his country's "separation" from the U.S. and
realignment with China.
The markets were down partly on the concerns over Duterte's
statements relating to break of ties with the U.S. although
there have been some clarifications, said Joseph Roxas,
president at Eagle Equities Inc in the Philippines.
The most senior U.S. diplomat for Asia will meet the
Philippines' foreign minister on Monday, said the U.S. embassy
in Manila.
Markets were also pulling back as there was a 300-point
rally last week, Roxas added.
The Philippine index fell as much as 1.03 pct to its
lowest in nearly two weeks, weighed down by consumer cyclicals
and financials.
Conglomerate SM Investments Corp was the biggest
drag on the index, recording its biggest intraday percentage
fall in more than five weeks to fall as much as 2.4 percent.
Singapore shares snapped two sessions of losses to
rise as much as 0.5 percent, led by financials and industrials,
with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd and
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd rising as much as 1.3
percent.
Singapore's headline consumer price index fell in September
from a year earlier, dragged down by a decline in the cost of
housing, while core inflation unexpectedly slowed to a
five-month low.
The all-items consumer price index (CPI) in September
declined 0.2 percent from a year earlier, after falling 0.3
percent in August. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was a
drop of 0.2 percent.
The Malaysian and Indonesian indices were
marginally higher while the Vietnamese index was down around
half a percent.
Thailand is closed today for a holiday.
STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev close Pct Move
Singapore 2843.35 2831.06 0.43
Manila 7591.18 7650.22 -0.77
Jakarta 5426.568 5409.243 0.32
Kuala Lumpur 1675.75 1669.98 0.35
Ho Chi Minh 679.79 684.83 -0.74
Change so year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2843.35 2882.73 -1.37
Manila 7591.18 6952.08 9.19
Jakarta 5426.568 4593.008 18.15
Kuala Lumpur 1675.75 1692.51 -0.99
Ho Chi Minh 679.79 579.03 17.40
(Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)