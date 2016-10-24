By Geo Tharappel Oct 24 Philippine shares ended lower for a third straight session on Monday, but recouped some of its earlier losses after reassuring statements on Washington-Manila ties from a top U.S. diplomat in Asia, while most other Southeast Asian markets rose, led by Singapore. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Russel said the United States remains a "steady and trusted" partner of the Philippines, but expressed concern about recent controversial statements made by President Rodrigo Duterte. Russel also said Washington was concerned over the loss of lives, which is "not a positive trend" and is "bad for business as well". The Philippine index closed lower after earlier recording its biggest percentage fall in two weeks, weighed down by consumer cyclicals, while financials trimmed earlier losses. Conglomerate SM Investments Corp was the biggest drag on the index, closing 1.8 percent down, after recording its biggest intraday percentage fall in more than five weeks and accounting for more than a quarter of the points lost by the index. Singapore shares closed 0.9 percent higher after two sessions of losses, led by financials and industrials. The city state's headline consumer price index fell in September from a year earlier, dragged down by a decline in the cost of housing, marking the softest decline in inflation since December 2014. The all-items consumer price index (CPI) in September declined 0.2 percent from a year earlier, after falling 0.3 percent in August. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was a drop of 0.2 percent. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd were the top gainers by index points, closing up 1.3 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively. The Vietnamese index extended losses to a third session, closing 1 percent down at its lowest in almost two weeks, dragged down by consumer staples and energy. The Malaysian index closed marginally higher and Indonesian index closed around half a percent up. Thailand was closed today for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2856.68 2831.06 0.90 Manila 7609.31 7650.22 -0.53 Jakarta 5420.998 5409.243 0.22 Kuala Lumpur 1677.76 1669.98 0.47 Ho Chi Minh 678.02 684.83 -0.99 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2856.68 2882.73 -0.90 Manila 7609.31 6952.08 9.45 Jakarta 5420.998 4593.008 18.03 Kuala Lumpur 1677.76 1692.51 -0.87 Ho Chi Minh 678.02 579.03 17.10 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)