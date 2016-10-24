By Geo Tharappel
Oct 24 Philippine shares ended lower for a third
straight session on Monday, but recouped some of its earlier
losses after reassuring statements on Washington-Manila ties
from a top U.S. diplomat in Asia, while most other Southeast
Asian markets rose, led by Singapore.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific
Affairs Daniel Russel said the United States remains a "steady
and trusted" partner of the Philippines, but expressed concern
about recent controversial statements made by President Rodrigo
Duterte.
Russel also said Washington was concerned over the loss of
lives, which is "not a positive trend" and is "bad for business
as well".
The Philippine index closed lower after earlier
recording its biggest percentage fall in two weeks, weighed down
by consumer cyclicals, while financials trimmed earlier losses.
Conglomerate SM Investments Corp was the biggest
drag on the index, closing 1.8 percent down, after recording its
biggest intraday percentage fall in more than five weeks and
accounting for more than a quarter of the points lost by the
index.
Singapore shares closed 0.9 percent higher after two
sessions of losses, led by financials and industrials.
The city state's headline consumer price index fell in
September from a year earlier, dragged down by a decline in the
cost of housing, marking the softest decline in inflation since
December 2014.
The all-items consumer price index (CPI) in September
declined 0.2 percent from a year earlier, after falling 0.3
percent in August. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was a
drop of 0.2 percent.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd and
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd were the top gainers
by index points, closing up 1.3 percent and 1.0 percent,
respectively.
The Vietnamese index extended losses to a third session,
closing 1 percent down at its lowest in almost two weeks,
dragged down by consumer staples and energy.
The Malaysian index closed marginally higher and
Indonesian index closed around half a percent up.
Thailand was closed today for a holiday.
STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev close Pct Move
Singapore 2856.68 2831.06 0.90
Manila 7609.31 7650.22 -0.53
Jakarta 5420.998 5409.243 0.22
Kuala Lumpur 1677.76 1669.98 0.47
Ho Chi Minh 678.02 684.83 -0.99
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2856.68 2882.73 -0.90
Manila 7609.31 6952.08 9.45
Jakarta 5420.998 4593.008 18.03
Kuala Lumpur 1677.76 1692.51 -0.87
Ho Chi Minh 678.02 579.03 17.10
(Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)