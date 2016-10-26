By Sandhya Sampath Oct 26 Southeast Asian stock markets were lower on Wednesday tracking regional peers, led by the Philippines after President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out anew at the United States. Philippine shares declined more than 1 percent, in a fifth straight session of losses, dragged down by consumer staples and financials, with conglomerate Ayala Land Inc losing 1.2 percent. Investors continue to be jittery as Duterte expressed his resentment at having foreign troops in the Philippines and told the U.S. to forget the bilateral defence deal if he stayed in power long enough. The comments came right before his trip to U.S. ally Japan, a big investor in the Philippines that is becoming nervous about its apparent leanings towards rival power China. Duterte's delegation to Japan expects to bring home private-sector deals worth around $2 billion, the BusinessWorld daily reported online on Tuesday, citing the Philippines' trade secretary. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.8 percent. "Oil prices are softer and U.S. markets closed on the back foot which also makes Asian equity markets look not particularly upbeat," said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist with Singapore-based Mizuho Corporate Bank. The Singapore Index fell 0.7 percent, in a second session of losses, weighed down by energy and industrials. Oil rig builders Sembcorp Industries Ltd and Keppel Corp Ltd fell 3.5 percent and 1 percent, respectively, as crude oil prices fell more than a percent on a report showing a surge in U.S. inventories. Sembcorp Industries was the biggest loser on the index. Singapore's industrial production in September grew much better-than-expected, led by increases in electronics and pharmaceuticals output, but market reaction to the growth was muted. Thai shares, which fell 0.3 percent, were also hurt by lower oil prices, with oil and natural gas refiner PTT Exploration and Production Public Co Ltd falling 1.5 percent, while Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd fell 0.3 percent. Malaysian stocks and Indonesia lost marginally, while Vietnam stocks were 0.4 percent lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0520 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2831.23 2854.05 -0.80 Bangkok 1502.82 1506.47 -0.24 Manila 7499.73 7580.22 -1.06 Jakarta 5391.944 5397.821 -0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1674.27 1677.43 -0.19 Ho Chi Minh 673.49 676.18 -0.40 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2831.23 2882.73 -1.79 Bangkok 1502.82 1288.02 16.68 Manila 7499.73 6952.08 7.88 Jakarta 5391.944 4593.008 17.39 Kuala Lumpur 1674.27 1692.51 -1.08 Ho Chi Minh 673.49 579.03 16.31 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)