By Sandhya Sampath Oct 26 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Wednesday tracking regional peers, led by the Philippines as President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated threats to end U.S.-Philippines military pacts. Philippine shares ended lower for a fifth consecutive session, closing more than 1 percent lower. Financials and consumer staples were hurt the most, with conglomerates Ayala Land Inc and JG Summit Holdings, Inc down 1.6 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. Duterte, adding to his recent tirade against the United States, said that he might end defence treaties with Washington. The Philippine leader's rhetoric comes in the backdrop of his visit to U.S.-ally Japan, where his delegation is expected to score private-sector deals worth around $2 billion, according to a BusinessWorld report, and has raised concerns among investors. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.8 percent as sentiment weakened by declines in U.S. stocks and a more than one percent fall in oil prices. [ "Oil prices are softer and U.S. markets closed on the back foot which also makes Asian equity markets look not particularly upbeat," said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist with Singapore-based Mizuho Corporate Bank. The Singapore Index closed 0.9 percent lower, in a second session of losses, weighed down by energy and consumer stocks. Oil rig builder Sembcorp Industries Ltd, the biggest loser on the benchmark index, lost nearly 4 percent. Investors shrugged off the better-than-expected surge in Singapore's industrial production in September. Thai shares closed nearly 1 percent lower, dragged down by energy and industrials, with oil and natural gas refiner PTT Exploration and Production Public Co Ltd closing 2.1 percent lower. Investor reaction was muted to an unexpected increase in Thailand's customs-cleared exports for September, an encouraging sign for the trade-dependent economy still struggling to regain traction. Malaysian stocks were marginally lower, while Vietnam stocks closed down 0.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0945 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2866.05 2867.21 -0.89 Bangkok 1492.12 1506.47 -0.95 Manila 7494.41 7580.22 -1.13 Jakarta 5399.679 5397.821 0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1673.92 1677.43 -0.21 Ho Chi Minh 673.61 676.18 -0.38 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2866.05 2882.73 -0.58 Bangkok 1492.12 1288.02 15.85 Manila 7494.41 6952.08 7.80 Jakarta 5399.679 4593.008 17.56 Kuala Lumpur 1673.92 1692.51 -1.10 Ho Chi Minh 673.61 579.03 16.33 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)