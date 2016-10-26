By Sandhya Sampath
Oct 26 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
lower on Wednesday tracking regional peers, led by the
Philippines as President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated threats to
end U.S.-Philippines military pacts.
Philippine shares ended lower for a fifth consecutive
session, closing more than 1 percent lower.
Financials and consumer staples were hurt the most, with
conglomerates Ayala Land Inc and JG Summit Holdings,
Inc down 1.6 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.
Duterte, adding to his recent tirade against the United
States, said that he might end defence treaties with Washington.
The Philippine leader's rhetoric comes in the backdrop of
his visit to U.S.-ally Japan, where his delegation is expected
to score private-sector deals worth around $2 billion,
according to a BusinessWorld report, and has raised concerns
among investors.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slid 0.8 percent as sentiment weakened by
declines in U.S. stocks and a more than one percent fall in oil
prices. [
"Oil prices are softer and U.S. markets closed on the back
foot which also makes Asian equity markets look not particularly
upbeat," said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist with
Singapore-based Mizuho Corporate Bank.
The Singapore Index closed 0.9 percent lower, in a
second session of losses, weighed down by energy and consumer
stocks.
Oil rig builder Sembcorp Industries Ltd, the
biggest loser on the benchmark index, lost nearly 4 percent.
Investors shrugged off the better-than-expected surge in
Singapore's industrial production in September.
Thai shares closed nearly 1 percent lower, dragged
down by energy and industrials, with oil and natural gas refiner
PTT Exploration and Production Public Co Ltd closing
2.1 percent lower.
Investor reaction was muted to an unexpected increase in
Thailand's customs-cleared exports for September, an encouraging
sign for the trade-dependent economy still struggling to regain
traction.
Malaysian stocks were marginally lower, while
Vietnam stocks closed down 0.4 percent.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0945 GMT
Market Current Previous Close Pct Move
Singapore 2866.05 2867.21 -0.89
Bangkok 1492.12 1506.47 -0.95
Manila 7494.41 7580.22 -1.13
Jakarta 5399.679 5397.821 0.03
Kuala Lumpur 1673.92 1677.43 -0.21
Ho Chi Minh 673.61 676.18 -0.38
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2866.05 2882.73 -0.58
Bangkok 1492.12 1288.02 15.85
Manila 7494.41 6952.08 7.80
Jakarta 5399.679 4593.008 17.56
Kuala Lumpur 1673.92 1692.51 -1.10
Ho Chi Minh 673.61 579.03 16.33
(Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)