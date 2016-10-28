By Sandhya Sampath Oct 28 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, led by Philippines which posted declines for the seventh session in a row as President Rodrigo Duterte's ongoing rants against the United States dampened sentiment. Duterte said on Thursday that his country could join naval exercises with Japan, but repeated there would be no more war games with long-time ally United States, and again vented his anger against Washington. Investors continue to be cautious about Duterte's foreign policy after weeks of verbal attacks on the United States, including threats to end military agreements, and his apparent overtures towards China. "The President has been going on a lot of business trips which is adding on to the investor confidence. But his negative comments against the U.S. adds to the political noise. Maybe that is also spurring net foreign selling in our market," said Victor Felix, an analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities. Philippine shares declined as much as 1.4 percent, dragged down by financials and consumer staples, with conglomerates SM Investments Corp and JG Summit Holdings Inc losing as much as 1.3 percent and 3.4 percent respectively. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.3 percent. "Most Asian markets have been slipping today. Oil prices have been losing momentum. There is no actionable news from OPEC on whether or not they will have a production cut," Felix added. Oil prices, though steady, were on track for a weekly loss of more than 2 percent. The Singapore Index slipped as much as 0.6 percent to a near two-week low. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was the biggest decliner on the financial sector, just ahead of its third-quarter results, scheduled for next week. Thai shares dipped as much as 0.3 percent, pulled down by the energy sector, with gas and petroleum company PTT PCL falling as much as 1.1 percent. Indonesia lost as much as 0.2 percent. Bucking the trend, Vietnam posted a gain of 0.4 percent. Philippines will be closed on Monday for a special non-working holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0514 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2814.8 2867.21 -1.83 Bangkok 1496.99 1498.36 -0.09 Manila 7338.58 7445.14 -1.43 Jakarta 5412.858 5416.836 -0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1669.85 1669.03 0.05 Ho Chi Minh 679.3 676.9 0.35 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2814.8 2882.73 -2.36 Bangkok 1496.99 1288.02 16.22 Manila 7338.58 6952.08 5.56 Jakarta 5412.858 4593.008 17.85 Kuala Lumpur 1669.85 1692.51 -1.34 Ho Chi Minh 679.3 579.03 17.32 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)