By Geo Tharappel Nov 1 Most Southeast Asian markets ended Tuesday flat to lower on caution ahead of a key meeting of the U.S Federal Reserve that begins later in the day, with investors shrugging off upbeat Chinese factory activity data and firmer oil prices. Oil prices rose from one-month lows after OPEC agreed on a long-term strategy, while China's manufacturing sector activity grew at the fastest pace in more than two years in October. Investors looked for cues from the Fed's Open Market Committee meeting on a possible rate increase next month. "This is quite a big week with the FOMC and BOJ... though a sense of relief has come through in terms of oil and China, markets are still waiting to see firmer signs...", said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist with Singapore-based Mizuho Corporate Bank. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) held off on expanding stimulus and maintained short-term interest rate target at -0.1 percent, in line with expectations. Sentiment was also subdued as new developments relating to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton weighed. "Politics could also give rise to a lot of headline risks... it's going to be very noisy right into the election day and it's also going to be a fairly volatile one," Varathan added. Thailand rose for a second session, led by energy stocks and financials. Thai Oil Pcl and Bank of Ayudhya Pcl rose 3.2 and 4.7 percent respectively, to their highest in nearly two months. Singapore ended flat, as gains in telecom stocks were offset by declines in consumer staples. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd was the biggest gainer by points, while Thai Beverage PCL was the biggest drag on the index, falling 2.6 percent. Indonesia closed marginally lower while Malaysia was flat and Vietnam ended slightly higher. Philippines was closed for All Saints' Day. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2813.69 2813.87 -0.01 Bangkok 1504.52 1495.72 0.59 Jakarta 5416.007 5422.542 -0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1670.93 1672.46 -0.09 Ho Chi Minh 676.6 675.8 0.12 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2813.69 2882.73 -2.39 Bangkok 1504.52 1288.02 16.81 Jakarta 5416.007 4593.008 17.92 Kuala Lumpur 1670.93 1692.51 -1.28 Ho Chi Minh 676.6 579.03 16.85 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)