Nov 4 Most Southeast Asian stocks fell on Friday
tracking broader Asia and weak global markets overnight, as
anxious investors pondered hedging the possible ramifications of
a Trump presidency while Philippines snapped a nine-day losing
streak on bargain hunting.
The race for the White House has tightened significantly in
the past week creating a cumulative effect, as several swing
states that Trump must win shifted from favouring Clinton to
toss-ups, according to the Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation
project.
"U.S. election, which is creating uncertainty, is one of the
foremost reasons why I think Asian markets are performing this
way," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec
Securities.
The Philippine index gained 0.8 percent, led by
consumer cyclicals and financials, with conglomerates SM
Investments Corp and SM Prime Holdings Inc
rising 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. The index on
Thursday dropped more than 1 percent to its lowest close in
nearly six months.
The Philippine central bank said on Friday October inflation
data was in line with its expectations.
"Investors are bargain hunting after the index declined for
nine sessions. I think we are just recovering from an oversold
condition," said Ralph Christian Bodollo, an equity research
analyst with RCBC Securities Inc.
Singapore shares fell for a sixth straight session,
weighed down by telcos and industrials, with telecom service
provider Starhub Ltd sliding 2.5 percent.
Thai shares fell 0.7 percent, dragged down by
industrials and consumer cyclicals.
Indonesia shares were down, dragged down by energy
and telecom services, with mining contractor United Tractors Tbk
PT falling 3 percent.
"There is a political risk from today's mass demonstration
in Jakarta, which should also add some volatility to JCI
(Jakarta Composite Index) stocks," Trimegah Securities said in a
note.
Thousands of protesters are expected to demand the
resignation of the Jakarta governor, a Christian and the first
ethnic Chinese in the job, over claims that he insulted the
Koran.
The Malaysian index fell 0.1 percent after
government data showed exports fell more than expected in
September, while Vietnam was marginally lower.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0435 GMT
Market Current Previous Close Pct Move
Singapore 2788.7 2802.08 -0.48
Bangkok 1482.7 1493.08 -0.70
Manila 7215.04 7160.91 0.76
Jakarta 5307.622 5329.502 -0.41
Kuala Lumpur 1646.12 1648.08 -0.12
Ho Chi Minh 666.43 667.63 -0.18
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2788.7 2882.73 -3.26
Bangkok 1482.7 1288.02 15.11
Manila 7215.04 6952.08 3.78
Jakarta 5307.622 4593.008 15.56
Kuala Lumpur 1646.12 1692.51 -2.74
Ho Chi Minh 666.43 579.03 15.09
