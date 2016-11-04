By Sandhya Sampath Nov 4 Most Southeast Asian stocks fell on Friday tracking broader Asia and weak global markets overnight, as anxious investors pondered hedging the possible ramifications of a Trump presidency while Philippines snapped a nine-day losing streak on bargain hunting. The race for the White House has tightened significantly in the past week creating a cumulative effect, as several swing states that Trump must win shifted from favouring Clinton to toss-ups, according to the Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation project. "U.S. election, which is creating uncertainty, is one of the foremost reasons why I think Asian markets are performing this way," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Securities. The Philippine index gained 0.8 percent, led by consumer cyclicals and financials, with conglomerates SM Investments Corp and SM Prime Holdings Inc rising 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. The index on Thursday dropped more than 1 percent to its lowest close in nearly six months. The Philippine central bank said on Friday October inflation data was in line with its expectations. "Investors are bargain hunting after the index declined for nine sessions. I think we are just recovering from an oversold condition," said Ralph Christian Bodollo, an equity research analyst with RCBC Securities Inc. Singapore shares fell for a sixth straight session, weighed down by telcos and industrials, with telecom service provider Starhub Ltd sliding 2.5 percent. Thai shares fell 0.7 percent, dragged down by industrials and consumer cyclicals. Indonesia shares were down, dragged down by energy and telecom services, with mining contractor United Tractors Tbk PT falling 3 percent. "There is a political risk from today's mass demonstration in Jakarta, which should also add some volatility to JCI (Jakarta Composite Index) stocks," Trimegah Securities said in a note. Thousands of protesters are expected to demand the resignation of the Jakarta governor, a Christian and the first ethnic Chinese in the job, over claims that he insulted the Koran. The Malaysian index fell 0.1 percent after government data showed exports fell more than expected in September, while Vietnam was marginally lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0435 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2788.7 2802.08 -0.48 Bangkok 1482.7 1493.08 -0.70 Manila 7215.04 7160.91 0.76 Jakarta 5307.622 5329.502 -0.41 Kuala Lumpur 1646.12 1648.08 -0.12 Ho Chi Minh 666.43 667.63 -0.18 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2788.7 2882.73 -3.26 Bangkok 1482.7 1288.02 15.11 Manila 7215.04 6952.08 3.78 Jakarta 5307.622 4593.008 15.56 Kuala Lumpur 1646.12 1692.51 -2.74 Ho Chi Minh 666.43 579.03 15.09 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Vyas Mohan)