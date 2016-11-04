By Sandhya Sampath
Nov 4 Philippine shares snapped a nine-day
losing streak on Friday while Indonesia rose as energy stocks
gained, with investors in other markets keeping to the sidelines
on uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. presidential
elections next week.
Investors have generally seen Hillary Clinton as the
candidate who would maintain the status quo, while there is more
market uncertainty over what a Donald Trump presidency might
mean in terms of economic policy, free trade and geopolitics.
The Philippine index ended 0.9 percent higher, led by
utilities and consumer cyclicals, with infrastructure group
Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc gaining 3.1 percent and
conglomerate SM Investments Corp ending firmer by 0.6
percent.
The index however fell 2.4 percent on the week, its second
straight weekly loss.
"Investors are bargain hunting after the index declined for
nine sessions. I think we are just recovering from an oversold
condition," said Ralph Christian Bodollo, an equity research
analyst with RCBC Securities Inc.
Singapore shares ended lower for the sixth straight
session, weighed down by telcos and industrials, with Starhub
Ltd closing down 2.5 percent. The index lost 1 percent
this week.
Thai shares fell, dragged down by industrials and
consumer staples. The index lost 0.6 percent this week.
Indonesian stocks ended 0.6 percent higher, led by
basic materials and energy, with Adaro Energy Tbk PT
closing up 1.8 percent after the country raised its official
crude price.
The index lost 0.9 percent this week.
The Malaysian index closed marginally higher, but is
down 1.3 percent this week.
Vietnam, which ended marginally lower, has fallen 2.3
percent this week.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Previous Close Pct Move
Singapore 2788.8 2802.08 -0.47
Bangkok 1485.7 1493.08 -0.49
Manila 7227.37 7160.91 0.93
Jakarta 5362.66 5329.502 0.62
Kuala Lumpur 1648.24 1648.08 0.01
Ho Chi Minh 666.73 667.63 -0.13
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2788.8 2882.73 -3.26
Bangkok 1485.7 1288.02 15.35
Manila 7227.37 6952.08 3.96
Jakarta 5362.66 4593.008 16.76
Kuala Lumpur 1648.24 1692.51 -2.62
Ho Chi Minh 666.73 579.03 15.15
(Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Vyas Mohan)